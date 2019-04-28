Editor’s Notebook: May 2019

The Editor’s Notebook contains fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

Summer Jobs

Summer Night Lights, the acclaimed program that keeps city parks in Los Angeles open late and brimming with fun and games all summer long, is now taking applications for instructors and coordinators for arts and sports programs. Qualifications vary with position, but most are looking for high school graduates and several require some college. Pay also varies, from $15 an hour to $45 an hour. For more information and an application, visit: LAGRYD.org.

The Los Angeles County Arts Internship program provides full-time paid internships for 203 college students at over 100 arts organizations in L.A. County. To be eligible, the student must live or attend school in L.A. County. Participating employers include the Latino Theatre Company, About…Productions, KCET Community Television, the L.A. Opera and the Pasadena Symphony. Interns also participate in educational and networking activities funded by the Getty Foundation. At least 28 of the positions will go to community college students. Applications are being taken now and must be received by Wednesday, May 15. To learn more and apply, visit: lacountyarts.org.

“You shall not pollute the land in which you live” (Numbers 35:33): The Department of Water and Power is holding a Sustainability Workshop for the Faith Based Community to help organizations reduce operating costs and increase resiliency. The workshop will include the chance to drive, ride in and learn more about electric cars. Thursday, May 9 / (La Kretz Innovation Campus (LKIC) / 525 S. Hewitt St. / Downtown L.A./ Registration: 9 a.m. Workshop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. / Breakfast and lunch will be served / For more information and to RSVP: gvarela@climateresolve.org / 213-634-3790 ext. 107 / Free admission, parking $4.00.

Welcome to the Firehouse: All neighborhood fire stations in the City of Los Angeles will be expecting your visit during the annual open firehouse celebration on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The celebration includes personal tours of the station and special events. Take your pick of NELA’s stations or visit several: In Eagle Rock, Station #42 at 2021 Colorado Blvd. and Station #55 at 4455 York Blvd. / In Highland Park, Station #12 at 5921 N. Figueroa St./ In Cypress Park, Station #44 at 1410 Cypress Ave.

The 15th Annual Art Auction of the Center for the Arts Eagle Rock (CFAER) will feature paintings, drawings, photography, mixed media, limited edition prints, ceramics and more by notable artists from Northeast Los Angeles and beyond. There will also be music by DJ Tonalli, delicious food and drink, and the chance to hang out with NELA neighbors and friends while supporting a good cause: All auction proceeds support CFAER’s free arts enrichment programs for children, families, and individuals in NELA. CFAER / 2225 Colorado Blvd. / Sunday, May 19 / 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. / All ages welcome / Free admission.

Sprouts can help you help kids in your community. The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation is now accepting Neighborhood Grant applications from nonprofit organizations that support children’s health and nutrition education programs. Past grant winners include Education Outside, which supports school gardens in San Francisco; Food Forward, a group in North Hollywood that rescues fresh food surplus and gives it to people in need; and Project Angel Food, a group in Hollywood that delivers food to people with serious illnesses. To qualify, an organization must be a registered 501(c)3. Applications are due by Friday, May 31. Learn more at: sprouts.com/neighborhoodgrants.

Red Light, Green Light: Drivers on San Pascual Avenue in Highland Park must now wait for a green light to turn right onto York Boulevard. New ‘No Right Turn on Red’ signs recently went up at the intersection, which has long been a traffic-safety concern because of its slanted angle. The signs are a victory for safety advocates and for the office of Councilmember José Huizar, which pushed for the signs with the city’s Department of Transportation.

Lummis Days Festival, 2019

The 14th annual Lummis Days celebration will see in the summer with three days of live music, dance, art, poetry, film, puppetry, food, picnics, fun and games – at venues throughout Northeast Los Angeles.

Some highlights: a screening on Friday, May 31 at Occidental College’s Thorne Hall of “Con Safos: Reflections on Life in the Barrio,” a film by Jimmy Velarde on the Chicano magazine from the 1960s and 1970s that gave voice to the injustices plaguing Latino barrios in L.A.;

music performances on Sunday, June 2 by Highland Park’s Evangenitals, Ricardo Lemvo and his Afro-Cuban band and other bands at the Sycamore Grove Park bandshell; and a reading on Sunday, June 2 by poet/novelist, Sesshu Foster, at the Lummis Days poetry gala at the Lummis Home.

Named for NELA’s own Charles Fletcher Lummis, a turn-of-the-century scholar, bon vivant, writer, adventurer and founder of the Southwest Museum in Mount Washington, the three-day festival reflects the diversity of NELA by reflecting Lummis’s own diverse traits, interests and accomplishments. May 31 to June 2 / Free / For a full program of events, visit: lummisdays.org