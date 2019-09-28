Editor’s Notebook: October 2019

The Editor’s Notebook contains a calendar of fun things to do, important things to know, ways to get involved and events to put on your calendar.

Kudos

Los Angeles City Councilmember Gil Cedillo and the L.A. Dodgers recently donated five ping pong tables to nonprofit agencies serving youth and seniors in Cedillo’s Council District 1 (which includes Dodger Stadium). In Northeast L.A., the recipient is the Glassell Park Senior Center. The other recipients include a youth center and a middle school in Pico Union, a bridge housing site for the homeless in Westlake and a Boys & Girls Club in Chinatown.

Food, Talent and Support for Good Causes

The Kiwanis Foundation of Eagle Rock and the Key Club of Eagle Rock High School will team up for their 6th annual Spaghetti Dinner and Talent Show on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Have dinner and witness the talents of a new generation, see old friends and make new ones, all while doing good: The proceeds go to the Kiwanis’ efforts to prevent and treat pediatric trauma and the Key Club’s community-service activities. / Women’s Twentieth Century Club / 5105 Hermosa Ave. / Eagle Rock / Dinner 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m; Talent show from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. / $10 in advance from Kiwanis or Key Club members, $12 at the door.

Outdoor Movie: Saving the Best for Last

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Eagle Rock-based Street Food Cinema and the Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights will host the last of this year’s series of movie classics in the “town square” of the museum, featuring Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho. In addition to the open-air movie, there will be picnic ready food trucks, beer and wine bar and DJ’d music. Each ticket includes tours of the Victorian-era houses in Heritage Square. / 3800 Homer St. / Doors open at 5:30 p.m., DJ at 6:30 p.m., Movie at 8 p.m./ Advance tickets are $22, Parking is $10 / For more information and tickets, visit: streetfoodcinema.com/psycho

Brewery Artwalk Is Back

The Brewery Artwalk is a twice-yearly, open-studio event featuring over 100 artists who live and work in lofts at the former Pabst Blue Ribbon Brewery in Lincoln Heights. It’s a chance to view art, discuss art, buy art and feel what it would be like to live immersed in an artist community. It’s also a chance to stretch your artistic horizons because there is art in every genre — applied arts, painting, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media, photography and more. Food and drink are available at the Brewery’s beer garden, Barbara’s at the Brewery. Free parking next door at UPS until the lot fills up. / Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27 / 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. / 2100 N. Main St. / Free / For more information:

art.breweryartwalk.com

DASH Around Town for Free

Under a new city program, K-12 and college students can now ride free on DASH buses, which travel within L.A. neighborhoods and connect to regional transit services. If you already have a Student Reduced Fare TAP card, that card will now let you ride for free. Or you can register for free rides using a TAP card at taptogo.net/reduced_fare. Or ask your school for an application. For more information, visit: ladottransit.com/studentsridefree

At the Libraries

L.A. Saves, an arm of the America Saves campaign by the Consumer Federation of America, will give a presentation at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library on tips and strategies for saving money to meet your goals – whether buying a car, owning a home, getting out of debt or some other goal. Monday, Oct. 7 / 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. / 6145 N. Figueroa St. / Highland Park.

Wildlife Workshop

What would you do if you found yourself up close and personal with a possum, a coyote or an aggressive squirrel? How can you keep urban wildlife away? How can you protect your pets? L.A. Animal Services will answer these and other questions at a Wildlife Workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Cypress Park Branch Library / 1150 Cypress Ave. / 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. / For more info, visit LAAnimalServices.com and click on the Events tab or call 888-452-7381.

The Friends of the Eagle Rock Library is hosting a Used Book Sale on Saturday, Oct. 26. You can stock your shelves, pick up engaging reading material and support the library. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m./ 5027 Caspar Ave.

Pre-schoolers and kids can celebrate Halloween early with spooky arts and crafts and family activities in a party atmosphere at the Arroyo Seco Regional Library. Costumes are encouraged! Monday, Oct. 28 / 4 p.m. / 6145 N. Figueroa St. / Highland Park

