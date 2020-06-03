This is a rendering of the proposed eldercare facility from the corner of Eagle Rock Blvd and Yosemite Drive.

Eldercare Facility in Eagle Rock Clears Big Hurdle

Leave a Comment on Eldercare Facility in Eagle Rock Clears Big Hurdle

By Bill Hendrickson

The proposal for a large eldercare facility in Eagle Rock won the support of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council on Tuesday night. The vote was 7 to 6.

The development, which is planned for the stretch of Eagle Rock Boulevard between Fair Park Avenue and Yosemite Drive, must now gain City approval.

ERNC members who voted in favor of the development were following the recommendation of the council’s Land Use Committee which had concluded in May that, on balance, the project would be a positive addition to Eagle Rock. ENRC members who voted against the development objected to the lack of affordable units in the proposed development and to its look and size.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the ERNC also voted to support applications for liquor licenses for Vidiots (4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard at Yosemite Drive) and 5 Line Tavern (2136 Colorado Boulevard near Caspar Avenue). In addition, the council voted to support the application for an Historic Cultural Monument designation for the Jennie C. Bratton building (5119 N. Eagle Rock Boulevard).

Bill Hendrickson

