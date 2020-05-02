Eldercare Facility Proposed for Eagle Rock

By Bill Hendrickson

If all goes according to plan, the block from Fair Park Avenue to Yosemite Drive on the east side of Eagle Rock Boulevard will become an eldercare housing facility consisting of two five-story buildings and a total of 109 individual resident rooms.

The proposed facility will serve over 100 residents who have a need for assisted living but are not acutely ill. Sixty-four of the resident rooms and the facility’s kitchen (individual rooms do not have kitchens) will be in the larger of the project’s two buildings. The smaller building, with 45 individual residential units, will operate as a memory-care center. Both buildings, totaling 79,790 square feet, will have common areas and underground parking.

The facility will employ about 35 people, including a site manager and directors to oversee activities, wellness and other quality-of-life services, as well as hourly employees to work as housekeepers and dining area attendants. Licensed visiting nurses will help residents who need assistance with medication, memory care of other basic needs.

The project is being developed by the Panorama Group, a firm founded in 2016 by Daniel Kianmahd, a UCLA graduate and Los Angeles native who has a background in senior living and eldercare developments across the Western United States. Kianmahd told the Boulevard Sentinel that demand is increasing for assisted living and especially for housing that allows seniors to stay in or near the area they call home. He did not say how much it would cost to live at the new development, but he expects that many potential residents would sell their homes or cash in investments to help pay for senior living.

Approval for the project is in process at the City Planning Department. Stephen Kia, an Eagle Rock resident and project planner with Los Angeles-based land-use planning firm Urban Concepts is representing Panorama before the city in the permitting process.

In general, the process takes about four months but Kianmahd is hesitant to predict a timeline. His aim for now is to build community support for the development. To that end, he and Kia will make a formal presentation of the project to the Land Use and Planning Committee of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council as soon as the committee can accommodate them. If the committee is supportive, it would recommend that the full ERNC Board approve the project.

The Boulevard Sentinel asked Kianmahd if he anticipates any problems launching an eldercare facility in this time of coronavirus. He drew a distinction between a nursing home and the more hotel-like eldercare facility proposed by Panorama, adding that the team at Panorama is studying and absorbing the lessons of the crisis about staffing, resources and procedures.

The international architecture firm, KYGY, is designing the project. The drawing below shows the interior design of a typical floor in the two buildings of the proposed development.

The rendering below shows the layout and landscape plan for the first floor of both the assisted living and memory care buildings.

The drawing below suggests various amenities to be included in the project.

Eagle Rock resident Ken Walsh contributed to this story.

All renderings in this story were provided by Panorama Group.