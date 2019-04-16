Poster by Los Angeles Department of Neighborhood Empowerment.

Election Results 2019 for NELA Neighborhood Councils

Here are the results for those NELA neighborhood councils which held elections in April 2019. We are posting the results for Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Cypress Park and Lincoln Heights. The neighborhood councils for Glassell Park, Arroyo Seco and Hermon did not have elections. The election results for those that did have elections are below:

Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council: Election 2019

Historic Highland Park Neighborhood Council: Election 2019

Cypress Park Neighborhood Council Election 2019

Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council: Election 2019

