Election Results 2019 for NELA Neighborhood Councils

Here are the results for those NELA neighborhood councils which held elections in April 2019. We are posting the results for Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Cypress Park and Lincoln Heights. The neighborhood councils for Glassell Park, Arroyo Seco and Hermon did not have elections. The election results for those that did have elections are below:
Related Posts
Police take reports outside Johnny’s Bar in Highland Park after the shooting on Oct. 6. - Photo by Loudlabs.com
Amid an FBI investigation, Huizar has been stripped of power at City Hall and has disappeared from community gatherings. “He’s toxic,” says one former councilman. - Photo: Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times