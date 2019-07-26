Eye on Real Estate Developments in NELA

By Bill Hendrickson

Here are three site we’ve been updating from time to time.

Ernie Jr’s site

The 2803 LLC, which bought the Ernie Jr’s site in Eagle Rock on May 1 for $3.7 million has put the property up for sale with an asking price of $4.7 million.

The owner had intended to turn the site into a car wash, according to papers filed with the city. But that idea was shot down. In a letter to City Planning, the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council objected, in part, because new auto-related businesses are forbidden in much of Eagle Rock under the Colorado Specific Plan, the commercial-development blueprint for Eagle Rock. Councilmember José Huizar also sent a letter to City Planning opposing a carwash development at the site.

Taco Bell

In the past year, the Taco Bell property on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock has gone from being an overgrown eyesore to a tidy construction site – and that qualifies as progress.

But there’s no word on when the renovation will be completed or when the restaurant will be open for business.

Nader Ashoori, the owner of the Taco Bell, previously told the Boulevard Sentinel that he expected the restaurant to open in the first quarter of 2019. Ashoori recently declined to explain the delay or give a projected opening date.

The apparent loss of momentum was unexpected. It took Ashoori a long time to get the go-ahead for the renovation, in part, because of objections raised by The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) improvement group. But on July 25, 2018, Ashoori and TERA agreed on final safety and beauty details, clearing the way for the Taco Bell rebirth.

And yet, a year later, a prime lot on Colorado remains unopened for business.

Pillarhenge

Imad Boukai, the owner of Pillarhenge, has told the Boulevard Sentinel he is moving ahead with his plan to turn the expanse of columns at 1332 Colorado Boulevard into a four story, 31-unit apartment building over two levels of commercial and parking space.

The project had appeared to be stalled, but Boukai said it is simply in a time-consuming phase, in which he is trying to get all the details and documentation together to receive necessary clearances from the Building Department.

