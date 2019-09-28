Fall, 2019: Competition Heats Up in Volleyball, Football and Tennis

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

For sheer prowess, it’s hard to top the Girls Volleyball juggernaut at Eagle Rock High School – as in seasons past, the team is dominant this year as well.

Here are some highlights, along with Football and Tennis updates:

Girls Volleyball

With volleyball season in full swing, Eagle Rock is 18-3 overall, 2-0 in league competition and ranked #2 in the city (behind the Taft Toreadors in Woodland Hills). The Eagles are expected to sweep the Northern League to earn their 11th consecutive league title. As of September 24, they have an 87 game winning streak in league matches.

The regular season will come to an end on October 21 with playoffs to follow.

Here are a few photos by Dave Abbott of the Eagles of Eagle Rock during their defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Football

Local teams are halfway through the football season with Northern League competition starting on October 4. Lincoln is off to a 5-0 start, followed by Franklin at 4-1. Franklin had an exciting upset win against the Fairfax Lions on September 20, winning 48-21.

Upcoming games of interest:

Eagle Rock homecoming and Sports Hall of Fame ceremony on October 4; Eagle Rock vs. Franklin at Eagle Rock on October 18

Franklin at Wilson for the “Victory Bell” on October 4; Franklin homecoming on October 11; Franklin vs. Eagle Rock at Eagle Rock on October 18

Lincoln’s Kenny Washington Memorial game on October 4 against Torres High School

Tennis

Northern League competition started the third week of September. Eagle Rock and Marshall are vying for the league title; both teams are currently at 3-0 in league. In the 2018 finals, the Eagles defeated Marshall to earn Eagle Rock back-to-back Division I CIF L.A. City Championships.

The regular season will end on October 17 with playoffs to follow.

All photos (except when otherwise credited): Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

To contact Dave about this coverage or to purchase

his photos of NELA high school sports, visit:

SplashArtPhotography.com



YOUR SUPPORT MAKES OUR JOURNALISM POSSIBLE

PLEASE

Support Our Journalism $ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Contribute Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly