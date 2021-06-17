Final approval granted for homeless pallet shelters in Eagle Rock

Aerial view rendering of the homeless shelters planned for 7570 N. Figueroa St in Eagle Rock, across from the Eagle Rock Recreation Center | Image: Board Report 6/17/21 / LA Department of Recreation and Parks

By T.A Hendrickson

The commissioners of the Board of Recreation and Parks (RAP) approved the plan today to build 48 small, prefabricated shelter units for the homeless in the overflow parking lot of the Eagle Rock Recreation Center; the lot is located on N. Figueroa Street across from the park and between the on- and off-ramps of the 134 Freeway.

The vote to approve was unanimous among the four of five commissioners present at today’s RAP Board meeting.

The shelter site in Eagle Rock is the fifth such site approved by the Board on park property in Los Angeles in the past year and the second site approved in Council District 14 in Northeast Los Angeles. The other CD 14 site, in Highland Park, was approved by the RAP Board on April 15. The Highland Park site is located on an unused stretch of Arroyo Seco Drive within the borders of Hermon Park and next to the 110 Freeway.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with occupancy likely in the fall.

