Football continues, cross country begins and volleyball starts soon

David Martinez, a senior at Franklin High School, ran the 3-mile Cool Breeze Evening Invitational in 15:38.6, the best individual time on the boys cross country team. | Photo by Monique Muniz

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

Cross country got underway with a big invitational on Sept. 3. Week two of high school football wrapped up on Sept. 4 with four of six local high schools notching victories. Eagle Rock High and Franklin High welcome new coaches in various sports.

The girls cross country team from Eagle Rock and boys teams from Eagle Rock, Franklin and Cathedral raced in the ­3-mile Cool Breeze Evening Invitational on Sept. 3 at Brookside Country Club at the Rose Bowl.

The Eagle Rock girls cross country team placed 62nd out of 103 girls teams at the invitational with a team time of 1:48:55. Keely Miyamoto, a senior, had the best time on the Eagles team, 19:20.2, which placed her 137th out of 1,290 girls.

As for the boys, Cathedral placed 26th out of 104 boys teams with a team time of 1:21:17. The best individual time for Cathedral – 15:11.1 — was by sophomore Emmanuel Hernandez, who finished in 23rd place out of 1,684 boys.

Franklin placed 58th out of 104 teams, with a team time of 1:29:53, led by senior David Martinez, who finished 56nd (out of 1,684 boys) with an individual time of 15:38.6

Eagle Rock finished 90th out of 104 teams, with a team time of 1:41:51, led by junior Adam Lewis, who finished 836th (out of 1,684 boys) with an individual time of 19:29.0

The Eagle Rock Eagles beat the Bell High School Eagles at Bell, 40-3.

The Tigers of Lincoln High in Lincoln Heights won at home against the Eagles of Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies in San Fernando, 55-14

The Mighty Mules of Wilson High in El Sereno won at home against the Gladiators of Linda Marquez High School in Huntington Park, 36-18.

The Sotomayor Wolves of Glassell Park won by forfeit against the East Valley Falcons of North Hollywood.

The Panthers of Franklin High in Highland Park lost at home against the La Cañada Spartans, 20-29.

The Cathedral High School Phantoms were defeated at home by the Downey High School Vikings, 6-36. (Cathedral was originally scheduled to play against St. Paul High School of Santa Fe Springs but that game was cancelled due to issues over the timing of Covid testing.)

Tim Bergeron, the Eagle Rock volleyball head coach since 2006 for both the boys and girls team, has resigned for personal reasons. On the girls team, Bergeron, an Eagle Rock High alum, had a 125-15 league record and an overall record of 287-177-12. On the boys team, Bergeron had 12 consecutive Northern League Championships and ended his career with a 107 league winning streak.

According to the Eagle Rock High School Athletics website, Jeff Elam has taken over coaching the girls volleyball team, while Julie Wilkins and Michele Hancock are the new coaches for boys volleyball.

Wilkins, an alum of Eagle Rock High and a physical education teacher at the school, will also take over the Eagle Rock girls basketball team replacing Mark Kramer, an Eagle Rock high alum and the coach since 2007. Kramer’s tenure includes the CIFLACS Division III Championship in 2014; the longest local girls basketball league winning streak of 51 (2011-2016); and a 39 league winning streak (2016-2020). Kramer ended his career with a 126-19 record in league play and a 259-125 overall record.

Franklin High School is welcoming Anthony Hayes, a dual-language English teacher at the school, as the new coach for JV football and varsity wrestling. In boys basketball at Franklin, Roy Nam took over the team in 2020 from retiring coach and Franklin alum Robin Cardona. Coach Nam guided the boys basketball team to the City Division IV Championship game in June 2021, where they were defeated by the Legacy Tigers 39-35.

Sotomayor’s boys basketball coach Armando Fernandez will be starting his second year this coming season.

All local teams will play away games on Friday night Sept. 10, including the Eagle Rock Eagles v. Fairfax Lions; Franklin Panthers v. Chavez Eagles of San Fernando; Lincoln Tigers v. Huntington Park Lions; Wilson Mules v. Verdugo Hills Dons of Tujunga; Sotomayor Wolves v. the Hawks of the North Valley Military Institute of Sun Valley; and the Cathedral Phantoms v. the Loyola Cubs of Harvard Heights.

Spectators are allowed at the games. Masks are required at all games while on campus. Schools may impose their own Covid-related rules, such as temperature checks.

Northern League play in girls volleyball starts on Sept. 14. (Boys volleyball is a spring season sport that starts in February.)

Northern League play in football starts on Oct. 1.

