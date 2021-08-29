Two restaurants on the L.A. Times’ new ‘best burrito’ list are in Highland Park. | Photo by Mariah Tauger / L.A. Times; illustration and animation by Martin Gee / For the Times)

For the best burritos in L.A., head to Highland Park

By T.A. Hendrickson

Two restaurants in Highland Park have made it onto the Los Angeles Times’ new list of “Best Breakfast Burritos in L.A.,” by Times’ food critic, Bill Addison.

Burrito by Jugos Azteca | Photo: Bill Addison/LATimes

Jugos Azteca offers a burrito “riddled with bacon and chorizo, scrambled egg, avocado slices and splotches of Monterey jack cheese disappearing into clouds of potato,” Addison wrote. A charred jalapeño on the side complements both the burrito and Azteca’s signature juices, like #12, Addison’s favorite, a blend of pineapple, cucumber, apple and ginger.
Jugos Azteca, 5213 York Blvd. 

Kumquat Coffee & Tea, known for its globally sourced coffee and matcha selection, serves only one hot food item, but it’s a winner: a breakfast burrito of “compact

Burrito by Kumquat Coffee & Tea | Photo: Mariah Tauger/LATimes

egg, cheese and potato parcels (sausage or bacon optional) perfumed with, but not overwhelmed by, garlic confit.” It takes about 15 minutes to make the burrito, so ordering online ahead of time is a good idea.
Kumquat Coffee & Tea, 4936 York Blvd.

Other nearby restaurants on the ‘best burrito’ list include Tacos Villa Corona in Atwater Village, George’s Burger Stand in Boyle Heights and the food truck,  Evil Cooks in El Sereno, which serves up its burrito for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights. (Evil Cooks also made the Times’ list of 101 Best Restaurants in 2020.)

  1. Looks yummy 😋. I’ll be right over for one of those breakfast specials. 👍🏻

