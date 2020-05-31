Forward Motion in Eagle Rock for a Major Development, Liquor Licenses and Historic Preservation

By Bill Hendrickson

A developer, two business owners and a landlord recently received support for their projects from the Land Use Committee of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC). The next step in the approval process will come on Tuesday, June 2 at 7 p.m. when the full ERNC will meet via Zoom to decide whether to give the projects a collective thumbs up. Visit ernc.la for meeting information, including a link to the meeting.

The projects include:

Major development

The proposed eldercare facility at 4900 Eagle Rock Boulevard (the block between Yosemite Drive and Fair Park Avenue) elicited a range of opinions from Land Use committee members, including “I don’t like it,” “I wouldn’t live there,” “It will make the corner better,” “It has improved since the first presentation in December,” and “It’s a good thing for Eagle Rock seniors.”

The motion to support the project was approved by a 7 to 5 vote of the Land Use committee provided the owner commits to design changes that further differentiate the project’s two proposed buildings and to landscaping with native plantings, particularly along the Fair Park parkway.

Liquor licenses

The owners of Vidiots (4884 Eagle Rock Boulevard) sought support for their application to sell beer and wine; the owners of 5 Line Tavern (2136 Colorado Boulevard) sought support to continue selling a full line of alcohol.

Vidiots is hoping to open to the public in the spring of 2021, offering both rentals from its collection of DVD’s and VHS tapes and an independent movie theater with a lobby offering beer and wine. The Land Use committee’s vote in favor of Vidiots’ application to sell beer and wine at the theater was unanimous.

The Land Use committee voted to support the 5 Line Tavern’s application to keep the full bar going provided certain conditions are met regarding the second floor space at the 5 Line. The conditions include keeping the 2nd floor off limits to the public unless it has a permanent 2nd floor exit and ensuring that final plans show all of the seats being proposed for the tavern.

Historic preservation

Brad Keyes, the owner of the Jennie C. Bratton building (5119 N. Eagle Rock Boulevard) received support from the committee on his application for a Historic Cultural Monument designation for the building. An historic designation would entitle Keyes to an annual reduction in property taxes on the building of $20,000 to $25,000. Keyes (who is also the Business Director & Secretary of the ERNC) stated his intention to invest these tax savings in the continuing renovation and upkeep of the building.