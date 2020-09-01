As submitted to City Planning, this is the N. Avenue 64 elevation of the proposed 33 unit residential unit mixed-used building.

Garvanza Fights Back, Developer of Avenue 64 Project Told to Change Its Plan

2020 Front Page More News September
Bill Hendrickson12655Leave a Comment on Garvanza Fights Back, Developer of Avenue 64 Project Told to Change Its Plan

By Bill Hendrickson

In late August, a large residential development proposed at the corner of Avenue 64 and Garvanza Avenue failed to clear a hurdle on its path to approval. But the developer, Skya Ventures, will have another chance to make its case to community leaders. 

Here’s the issue:

The proposed development – a three story, 59,000 square-foot, 33-unit building – lies within the Highland Park-Garvanza Historic Preservation Zone (“HPOZ”), an area subject to official city guidance on how to save historic buildings and regulate land use planning.  The section on “infill” development which would cover the proposed development in the Highland Park-Garvanza HPOZ is in Chapter 9 beginning on page 85 of the official city guidance.

As part of the approval process for building within the zone, the Los Angeles City Planning Department has required the developer to obtain a “Certificate of Compatibility” from the Board of the HPOZ, a design-review panel made up of five appointees by the Mayor, the local Councilmember, the L.A. Cultural Heritage Commission and the Board itself.

The first meeting between the HPOZ and the developer was held via Zoom on August 25, with 50 community members attending.

Matthew Foss, a consultant for the developer, spoke first. He basically ticked off a checklist of design requirements that the building meets, such as commercial space and greenery – while skirting is drawbacks, including the development’s elephant-in-the-room size compared to other buildings in area.

As submitted to City Planning, this is the Garvanza Avenue elevation of the proposed 33 residential unit, mixed-use building.

Community members spoke next. Of the 15 people who commented, all were opposed. Objections primarily focused on the height and scale of the project as well as its mundane design. Charlie Fischer, former president of the HPOZ, said the architecture resembled a “milk carton on its side.”

Some of the commenters also raised concerns about the layout of the units in the proposed building: 28 of the residences are shown as having five-bedrooms, causing the commenters to question the developer’s intent: Is this actually live/work space, hostel/hotel space or some other form of short-stay occupancy being built under the guise of residential development?

The HPOZ Board members spoke last; three of the five board members were present, Jonathan Silberman, Alexandra Madsen and Laura Gershenhorn. The Board gave the developer eight recommendations for improving the building’s design, such as scaling down its size, using setbacks to modulate its imposing presence, including more landscaping and adding brick or other architectural style to fit with the area.

Ultimately, the Board of the HPOZ will write a letter to advise the City Planning Department recommending the project as planned, recommending it with changes, or not recommending the project. But before that, there will be another public meeting among the HPOZ Board, the developer and community members. That meeting has not been scheduled yet, though interested parties can stay informed by visiting the Office of Historic Resources and Urban Design Studio website.

Please help us keep the Boulevard Sentinel going thru the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you can, please

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $10.00 Monthly

Thank you..

 

 

 

 

Share the News
Tagged
Bill Hendrickson

Related Posts

If the Biden-Harris ticket wins, elected officials with ties to Northeast L.A. are among the possible replacements for Harris in the U.S. Senate. From left, Xavier Becerra, Hilda Solis, Jimmy Gomez, Kevin de León, Maria Elena Durazo.

How a Biden-Harris Win Could Impact Politics in Northeast L.A.

Matthew Reagan
Panoramic view of both buildings which would front Eagle Rock Boulevard from Yosemite Drive to Fair Park Avenue.

Approval Seems Likely for Large Eldercare Development in Eagle Rock

Bill Hendrickson

Indie Film Festival to Transform Parking Lot at Eagle Rock Plaza into a Drive-In Theater

Emily Jo Wharry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.