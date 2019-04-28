Grand Opening for the Eagle Rock Dog Park

By Mary Lynch

The Grand Opening of the dog park at the Eagle Rock Recreation Center will take place on Saturday, May 11 at 10 a.m. This will be the first new dog park in Northeast Los Angeles in 13 years.

The effort to build the park started in 2012, when local dog lovers – Dogs of the Rock, they called themselves – collected 2,000 signatures on a petition asking for the park. Eagle Rock’s Councilmember José Huizar secured the necessary approvals and funding ($768,000) in the City’s 2016-2017 budget.

A spokesperson for Huizar said that the councilmember would be on hand for the festivities. Local pet-related businesses and organizations will also attend to offer advice and services to dog owners.

To ensure the safety of humans and dogs at the dog park, there are dog-park rules. Among them: Dogs must be at least four months old and current on vaccinations and licenses. Dogs must be spayed or neutered. Aggressive dogs are not allowed. Don’t let children run in the dog park to minimize the chance they will be chased. Be prepared to pick up after your dog. You can read all of the rules at: laparks.org/dogparks.