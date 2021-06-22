Happening now: Art and culture in NELA

Visitors can now tour the interiors of the Victorian mansions at Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights | Photo courtesy of Heritage Square Museum

By Pablo Nuykaya-Petralia

Deadlines are approaching for film and art competitions while local museums and local galleries continue to reopen.

Highland Park Film Festival

The 8th annual Highland Park Independent Film Festival , set to take place in October, is seeking entries. The regular submission deadline is July 5, the extended deadline is Aug. 9. (The regular-deadline submission fee is $30 to $50, depending on the entry; the extended-deadline fee is $5 more.)

The film fest, which showcases local filmmakers and local stories alongside national and international films, has proven to be a valuable stepping stone to wider release for the films that are selected. Awards are presented in various categories, including Best Feature, Best Short, Best Cinematography and Best Musical Composition. Find more information and learn how to enter here. Entrants will be notified of their acceptance by Aug. 23.

LA River Public Art Project

You have until June 30 to enter your artwork in the 2nd annual LA River Public Art Project’s Lewis MacAdams Prize competition.

Open to artists, writers and makers of all career stages, the project seeks proposals for public art situated anywhere along the 51-mile length of the river.

The theme of this year’s competition is “Represent the River: Word & Image.” Artists are invited to go as big or as small as they wish with their submissions. More information and specifics about the proposal can be found at this link.

Heritage Square Museum

The Heritage Square Museum reopened for guided indoor tours June 19, allowing visitors to once again see the preserved 19th century interiors of the museum’s Victorian mansions and other restored buildings. Tickets for tours must be purchased in advance for the time being and can be found at this link.

Southwest Museum in Mt. Washington

After a long Covid-related closure, the Historic Southwest Museum in Mt. Washington will reopen to the public one day a week, on Saturdays, starting on Saturday, June 26 with two exhibitions: “Four Centuries of Pueblo” and “Making a Big Noise: The Explorations of Charles Lummis.” Admission is free.

Roswell Space

You have until July 11 to view the work of NELA-based artist and musician Ann Kelly along with local artist Ted Meyer at Roswell Space, an art gallery in Glassell Park.

To schedule a visit, use the form here to set up a private appointment or email the gallery directly at roswell.space@gmail.com.