Christmas Eve meals for 70 local senior citizens are being prepared by Ghaz Bazrafshan at Dave's Chillin N Grillin | Photo by Margaret Irwin.

Happening Now: Delivering food and good will to local senior citizens

Eliot Brody

By Eliot Brody

38 of 70 Christmas Eve meals are ready for delivery | Photo by Margaret Irwin

It’s Christmas Eve, and Ghaz Bazrafshan and her team at Dave’s Chillin N Grillin in Eagle Rock are finishing up cooking 70 feasts to distribute to senior citizens in Eagle Rock and Glassell Park.  

The meals were paid for with $700 in donations from local individuals. The money poured in within 48 hours of a post on Facebook by Margaret Irwin, the director of the committee on aging neighbors for the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council. Irwin alerted the public that Dave’s was offering a $30 Christmas special with a $10 reduced price for senior citizens.  

The contributions by holiday donors paid the tab for the seniors’ meals. The community-funded effort mirrors a similar spree of donations at Thanksgiving that fed 65 seniors for free.  

Eliot Brody, a senior at Occidental College, is a participant in the NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership, a collaboration between the Boulevard Sentinel and The Occidental campus newspaper. 

 

Eliot Brody

