Health Alert: The Flu Season Is Not Over

By T. A. Hendrickson

The L.A. County Department of Public Health recently issued a reminder to residents to get a flu shot if they haven’t done so already.

Cases of flu in L.A. County remain elevated and widespread and one strain of the virus – influenza A – appears to be on the rise. In the past five years, only the 2017-2018 season saw more cases of flu and flu-related emergency room visits.

Health officials recommend a flu shot for everyone 6 months of age and older. Those at high risk of flu complications include children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, pregnant women and people with medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease and being overweight. Pneumonia is the most common flu complication.

If you get the flu, prompt antiviral treatment can reduce the risk of complications and the severity of the illness. So if you develop flu symptoms, call your health care provider immediately to determine whether you should receive antiviral medication.

You can get a flu shot from your regular health care provider or at a local pharmacy.

You can also get referrals for free or low-cost flu shots by calling the L.A. County Information line at 2-1-1.

