Health Alerts: Vaping Dangers Exposed.

T.A. Hendrickson

By T.A. Hendrickson

A recent warning from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health did not mince words: “STOP VAPING NOW!” it said. Here’s why:

As of September 19, 2019, there have been 16 reports of serious vaping-associated lung injuries and one death associated with e-cigarettes in L.A. County. Nationally, there continue to be reports of people showing up in emergency rooms with similar symptoms, including coughing, difficulty breathing, fever and, in some cases, vomiting and diarrhea.

So far, the precise cause for the threat remains unknown. No specific vendor, product or substance has been identified as the cause.

Here’s what public health officials know about the cases in L.A. County:

  • About two thirds of the cases were in individuals age 25 and younger. 
  • Both males and females were afflicted. 
  • All but one case reported using both an e-cigarette and a cannabis-type product, though not necessarily at the same time. One case reported using flavored liquids only, with no nicotine, THC or CBD. 

For more on vaping risks, visit: publichealth.lacounty.gov

1 thought on “Health Alerts: Vaping Dangers Exposed.

