Health Alerts: West Nile Virus Detected Near NELA.

By T.A. Hendrickson

A sample of mosquitoes captured in Los Feliz tested positive on September 10 for West Nile virus– the first time the disease has been detected in Los Feliz this year, according to health officials. A sample taken in Boyle Heights tested positive for West Nile virus on September 6, the first positive tests in that area this year.

The positive tests were first reported in the Eastsider.

West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. One in five people infected with the virus will develop symptoms for several days to months that can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea or a skin rash. One in 150 infected people will require hospitalization. Severe symptoms can lead to coma, paralysis and possibly death.

To reduce the threat of West Nile virus, health officials advise you to eliminate standing water in rain gutters, rain barrels or other containers; properly maintain pools, spas and ponds; change water in pet dishes and other small containers often; and wear EPA- recommended insect repellent when outdoors where mosquitos may be present.

For more tips and information, contact: Greater L.A. County Vector Control District / 562-944-9656 or online at www.glacvcd.org

