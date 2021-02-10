Help getting a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for Eagle Rock seniors 65+ years old

This logo for the ERNC Committee on Aging Neighbors created by Lindsay Kiesling

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

Across the City of LA and LA County, demand for COVID-19 vaccinations is currently higher than available vaccine doses. This limitation has resulted in overwhelmed appointment websites and vaccine hotlines. We know that this high demand will lessen when larger amounts of doses arrive at our multiple vaccination sites across Los Angeles. For now, the problem for seniors 65+ is finding an appointment, especially for seniors without access to a computer.

Help is here! In our little corner of Northeast LA, a small band of Eagle Rock residents are volunteering to graciously work safely from their homes to find available appointments or help with rides to the appointment. There is no cost to seniors, and all communication will follow safety protocol.

As always, seniors are asked to follow their healthcare provider’s advice on medical matters, including vaccinations.

Need help?

CALL the ERNC Senior Hotline at (323) 435-3850. Leave a MESSAGE with (senior’s) name, phone number, and a request for help booking a vaccination appointment. If a senior is not able to speak on the phone, leave your name, number, request, and relationship to the senior. (English or Spanish) The senior (or you) will be called back to CONFIRM that the senior is 65+ years old and lives in Eagle Rock or close by. Once confirmed, a volunteer will be immediately NOTIFIED and MATCHED with the senior. The volunteer will call the senior to provide SUPPORT by working through available options for an appointment until one can be secured.

We cannot guarantee a senior will get a specific date or preferred time, and this may take a few minutes, hours, or a day to get booked, depending on the demand. We are happy to put in the necessary time!

IF YOU ARE A SENIOR AND ABLE TO BOOK YOUR OWN APPOINTMENT, HERE ARE POPULAR OPTIONS:

Call LA City: 2-1-1 or (833) 540-0473, 7 days/week 8am – 8:30pm (English or Spanish)

Call CA.gov Hotline: (833) 422-4255 (Monday – Friday 8am – 8pm, Saturday – Sunday 8am-5pm)

Call Keck Medicine of USC: (800) USC-CARES or (800) 872-2273

https://myturn.ca.gov/

https://carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines/los-angeles

https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-vaccine

http://vaccinatelacounty.com/

http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/vaccine/hcwsignup/

Check your local Rite Aid store for an appointment: The 2 closest are 4044 Eagle Rock Blvd. (323) 254-8642 and 6305 York Blvd. (323) 550-1317

Check Kaiser Permanente if you are 75+ years old, they are offering vaccinations to non-Kaiser patients.

WANT TO VOLUNTEER TO HELP? Email margaret.irwin@ernc.la to sign up.

We are here for you! Stay safe and please always follow recommended safety protocols. Our aging neighbors are our cherished neighbors.

