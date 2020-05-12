Helping the Elderly in Eagle Rock

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE EAGLE ROCK NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL

RESOURCES FOR EAGLE ROCK’S HOMEBOUND SENIORS

Eagle Rock is building on its existing efforts to meet the needs of local senior citizens — for meals, grocery deliveries, social services, companionship and other essentials.

The senior outreach is being led by Margaret Irwin, Elder Director of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, with support from ERNC President Jesse Saucedo and ERNC Director Lindsay Keisling. Resources are being provided by the ERNC, The Eagle Rock Association, Council District 14 and others.

Following are ways to get help if you need it and provide help if you would like to volunteer.

PHONE BANK – Reaching out to seniors, identifying needs

Local volunteers are calling Eagle Rock seniors (65 years and older), identifying any non-emergency needs, such as a need for meals, and then following up with help. (See “Meals Delivered” below.)

The volunteer phone bank has been established using Mon Ami, a digital volunteer-to-senior match program deployed by nonprofits and local governments to connect seniors who need help with people and organizations who have help to offer. Mon Ami, currently in use in L.A.’s Council District 4 and in the City of San Francisco, is a linchpin technology, helping to organize, schedule and facilitate effective individual outreach.

More volunteers are needed: There is always a need for more phone bank volunteers. Being a Mon Ami volunteer is an incredible opportunity to connect with people you wouldn’t otherwise get to know and to serve those in our community.

Register here for the Mon Ami phone bank. When signing up, please click that you are recommended by a partnership organization and then select EAGLE ROCK. The ERNC will provide names and numbers of local seniors for phone bank volunteers to call.

SENIOR HOTLINE: (323) 435-3850 – Taking calls from seniors

The ERNC Aging Neighbors Committee has set up a dedicated hotline to take calls from Eagle Rock seniors with non-emergency questions. Members of the committee will return calls within a day or two and recommend appropriate resources from the city , county or state to help meet a caller’s needs.

MEALS DELIVERED TO LOW INCOME SENIORS IN EAGLE ROCK:

Member of the ERNC Aging Neighbors Committee are helping seniors sign up for a permanent City of Los Angeles meal program. However, it takes a couple of weeks after sign-up for the meals to begin to arrive.

To make sure seniors receive meals in the time it takes for the city program to begin, the Aging Neighbors Committee has partnered with Sue Keh Bennett and Isaias Del Angel of Bite Me Gourm-Asian on Colorado Boulevard to prepare and deliver lunches tailored to seniors.

Here is a photo to the first meal delivery. It went to Ramona Sierra!

Here is a photo of a typical meal:

Funding for this bridge lunch program is from The Eagle Rock Association (TERA) and CD-14 Councilmember Jose Huizar.

For More Resources for our Aging Neighbors, click here.

To reach Margaret Irwin, Elder Director, ERNC, email: Margaret.irwin@ernc.la

