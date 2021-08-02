At a sales price of $1.02 million, this bungalow in Eagle Rock went for over $1,000 per square foot.

Here’s what a million bucks buys you in NELA

2021 August Business Editions Real Estate
Jeffery Marino42Leave a Comment on Here’s what a million bucks buys you in NELA

In June, the median sale price for a home in Northeast Los Angeles edged above the $1 million mark, to $1.02 million. 

So, what can you buy in NELA for that kind of money?  We took a look at three NELA homes that sold at or near the new record-breaking median sale price. The homes are not all that far from each other, but in different neighborhoods, which makes a big difference in what buyers get. 

[Show thumbnails]
Address: 4841 Avoca St., Eagle Rock
Sold for: $1,027,000
Paid over asking: $177,000
Off market in: 10 days
Listed by: Jennifer Parker-Stanton of Deasy, Penner, Podley

If price-per-square foot is any indication, Eagle Rock remains the most desirable neighborhood in NELA. This 2-bed, 1-bath, 838 square-foot cottage sold for $1,226 per square foot, making it one of the most expensive homes sold in NELA, foot-for-foot, in June.  

[Show thumbnails]
Address: 4017 Berenice Pl., Montecito Heights

Sold for: $1,025,000
Paid over asking: $36,000
Off market in: 36 days
Listed by: Stephen Sabatella of Sabatella & Associates

Selling for almost exactly the same price as the Eagle Rock micropad, this sprawling, 4-bed, 2.5-bath ranch home in Montecito Heights seems to offer a lot more value for the money. At 2,654 square feet and with wrap around views of the Arroyo Seco canyon, it’s hard to believe this home took three times as long to sell and fetched a relatively modest premium over asking. 

[Show thumbnails]
Address: 5020 Meridan St., Highland Park

Sold for: $1,000,000
Paid over asking: $201,000
Off market in: 9 days
Listed by: Loren Anderson of Compass

Taking the Goldilocks spot in this roundup, this 3-bed, 2-bath, 1,300 square-foot Craftsman in Highland Park was off-market in a heartbeat and sold for a significant premium. Clearly the draw here is the well-preserved, quintessential Craftsman charm. And it doesn’t hurt that it is a short walk from Cafe de Leche.

You can help us keep going until our advertisers recover from the pandemic.  Don’t just read our reporting! Contribute now! Your contribution will help the Boulevard Sentinel to keep reporting the local news you can trust. 

Support local news that matters to you.

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $5.00 One Time

 

Jeffery is a seasoned data journalist and has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.

Share the News
Jeffery Marino
Jeffery is a seasoned data journalist and has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.

Related Posts

The anti-camping ordinance passed by the L.A. City Council prohibits sitting, sleeping or storing possessions on public property at many locations in the City | Photo by Bill Hendrickson/Boulevard Sentinel

Anti-camping law passes City Council; NELA councilmembers vote in favor

T.A. Hendrickson
This chart shows the rapid rise in home prices in Northeast Los Angeles, more than tripling over the last nine years to a median of $1.02 milliion in June, 2021. / Data source: Redfin

In NELA, the hot housing market just keeps getting hotter

Jeffery Marino
Image | Anbriy Onufriyenko via Getty Images

Vaccinations slow in Northeast L.A. as COVID-19 cases rise; elected officials take action

T.A. Hendrickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.