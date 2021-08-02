Here’s what a million bucks buys you in NELA

At a sales price of $1.02 million, this bungalow in Eagle Rock went for over $1,000 per square foot.

In June, the median sale price for a home in Northeast Los Angeles edged above the $1 million mark, to $1.02 million.

So, what can you buy in NELA for that kind of money? We took a look at three NELA homes that sold at or near the new record-breaking median sale price. The homes are not all that far from each other, but in different neighborhoods, which makes a big difference in what buyers get.

4841 Avoca St., Eagle Rock

Sold for: $1,027,000



Paid over asking: $177,000



Off market in: 10 days



Listed by: Jennifer Parker-Stanton of Deasy, Penner, Podley

If price-per-square foot is any indication, Eagle Rock remains the most desirable neighborhood in NELA. This 2-bed, 1-bath, 838 square-foot cottage sold for $1,226 per square foot, making it one of the most expensive homes sold in NELA, foot-for-foot, in June.



4017 Berenice Pl., Montecito Heights

Sold for: $1,025,000

Paid over asking: $36,000

Off market in: 36 days

Listed by: Stephen Sabatella of Sabatella & Associates

Selling for almost exactly the same price as the Eagle Rock micropad, this sprawling, 4-bed, 2.5-bath ranch home in Montecito Heights seems to offer a lot more value for the money. At 2,654 square feet and with wrap around views of the Arroyo Seco canyon, it’s hard to believe this home took three times as long to sell and fetched a relatively modest premium over asking.



5020 Meridan St., Highland Park

Sold for: $1,000,000

Paid over asking: $201,000

Off market in: 9 days

Listed by: Loren Anderson of Compass

Taking the Goldilocks spot in this roundup, this 3-bed, 2-bath, 1,300 square-foot Craftsman in Highland Park was off-market in a heartbeat and sold for a significant premium. Clearly the draw here is the well-preserved, quintessential Craftsman charm. And it doesn’t hurt that it is a short walk from Cafe de Leche.



Jeffery Marino Jeffery is a seasoned data journalist and has covered the California real estate market for over a decade.