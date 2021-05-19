High praise for outdoor dining in NELA

By Mary Lynch

Two new restaurants in Northeast Los Angeles have gotten raves from the food critics of the L.A. Times:

Nativo in Highland Park ($$, Mexican/Guadalajaran) and Chifa in Eagle Rock ($$, Peruvian /Cantonese/Taiwanese) made the critics’ list of 44 “favorite new L.A. restaurants for outdoor dining.”

In addition, both restaurants received special shout outs from L.A. Times restaurant critic, Bill Addison, for their fusion of food, décor and fun. He wrote:

“The sometimes out-of-body experience of returning to restaurants as we continue to navigate a pandemic leaves the sweet moments extra vivid in my memory. I’m thinking of glancing up at the Frida Kahlo mural above me at Nativo in Highland Park where I polished off a chile relleno, all lightness and balance, in about six bites…And laughing over the wit of the purple “jelly corn” at Chifa in Eagle Rock, molded into the shape of a cob, sprinkled with real corn nibs for chewy contrast and finished with a sanguine syrup made of the traditional Peruvian corn-based drink chicha morada.”

Nativo is located at 5137 York Boulevard | 323-561-3050 | instagram

Chifa is located at 4374 Eagle Rock Boulevard | 323-561-3084 | reservation