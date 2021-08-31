High school sports resume with football victories in NELA

Lincoln senior running back Andre Watkins against the Roosevelt Roughriders on Friday, August 27 | Photo by Dave Abbott/NELA Sports One

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

High school football is back! During week one, which wrapped up on Aug. 28, four of five high schools in Northeast Los Angeles felled their opponents in preseason play.

The Franklin Panthers of Highland Park beat the Rosemead Panthers, 20-15, at Franklin. Franklin QB, senior Isaiah Diaz, was 17 for 26 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Panther WR, junior Hector Ceballos, had 12 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Here’s a video of Diaz connecting with Ceballos for a 75-yard touchdown.

The Lincoln High Tigers of Lincoln Heights bested the Roosevelt Roughriders of Boyle Heights, 22 to 14, at Roosevelt. Lincoln’s victory included this touchdown pass, under pressure, by QB Ivan Plancarte, a senior to WR, Jaden Rattay, a junior.

The Eagle Rock Eagles beat the Lancers of Grant High at Grant in the San Fernando Valley, 36-15. The Eagles were originally scheduled to play the San Pedro Pirates but that game was called off due to a Covid-19 issue on the Pirates and the Eagles played the Lancers instead.

In a home game, the Mighty Mules of Wilson High in El Sereno dominated the North Hollywood Huskies, 26-7.

In NELA, only the Sotomayer Wolves of Glassell Park went down to defeat in week one, 18-34, in a home game against the Milken High Wildcats of Beverly Hills. Sotomayor and Milken are two of a handful of schools that play with eight athletes on the field instead of the usual 11 athletes. Eight-person football teams are generally found at smaller schools. Eight-person teams do not compete against schools with 11-person teams.

Games coming up

Most of the games in week two of the fall football season will be played on Thursday night, Sept. 2, including Eagle Rock v. Bell (at Bell); Franklin v. La Cañada (at Franklin); Lincoln v. Chavez (at Lincoln); Wilson v. Marquez (at Wilson); and Sotomayor v. East Valley (at Sotomayor).

On Friday night, Sept. 3, the Phantoms of Cathedral High (near Chinatown) will play the St. Paul Swordsmen of Santa Fe Springs (at Cathedral). The Phantoms did not play a game in week one of the preseason because they had a bye.

Spectators are allowed at the games. Masks are required at all games while on campus. Schools may impose their own Covid-related rules, such as temperature checks.

League play in football starts on Oct. 1. Also on tap this fall season: Girls and boys volleyball and cross country.

