The memorial shrine to Andres “Andy” Sierra at the W. Broadway homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway, Feb. 28, 2021. | Photo by Jane Demian

Homeless man in Eagle Rock encampment died of drug overdose, coroner finds

2021 April Editions More News
T.A. Hendrickson244Leave a Comment on Homeless man in Eagle Rock encampment died of drug overdose, coroner finds

By T.A. Hendrickson

 “Acute methamphetamine toxicity” caused the death of Andres Sierra, 62, the homeless man who died on February 23 in the encampment under the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock.  In reporting the cause of death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner also noted that Sierra had other significant medical conditions, including heart disease.

The circumstances of Sierra’s death are sadly familiar to health officials who track deaths on the street.

Drug overdose, mostly involving methamphetamine, has been the leading cause of death for unhoused Angelenos in recent years, according to the latest report on homeless deaths in L.A. County, released in January 2021 by the county Department of Public Health. The report also found that homeless death by drug overdose was highest among unhoused persons ages 55 to 61, followed by those 62+.

Coronary heart disease was the second most common cause of death among unhoused persons in L.A. County, according to the report, followed by traffic and transportation-related injuries, homicide and suicide.

The report covers homeless deaths in L.A. County in 2019 and the first seven months of 2020. The full death tally for 2020 is not yet available, though based on the first seven months, homeless deaths in 2020 were on track for a record high of 1,383.

Show your support for the Boulevard Sentinel’s local journalism.   

Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic

$
Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Credit Card Info
This is a secure SSL encrypted payment.

Donation Total: $20.00 One Time

 

Share the News
T.A. Hendrickson
http://boulevardsentinel.com

Related Posts

"We don't just skate, we collaborate," says April Kibbe, the founder of Eagle Rock Sk8 Chix.

The sisterhood of skating in Eagle Rock

Mira Tarabeine
Metro’s rendering of the one-car-lane-each-way proposal for Colorado Boulevard shows one car driving east toward Maywood Avenue and one parked car. The reality would be more crowded conditions for cars, though bicyclists and pedestrians would benefit.

Metro to present proposal to reduce much of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock to one car lane each way

T.A. Hendrickson
As anti-Asian violence escalated in the past month, demonstrations like this one in Los Angeles in March raised awareness and called for a stop to the hate. | Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP/Getty Images

Asian Americans in NELA talk about anti-Asian hate crimes

Indie Lau and Anthony Solis Sierra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.