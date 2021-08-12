Kevin de León files a blistering official response to recall effort; recall proponents stand firm

Kevin de Leon has called the recall effort against him a misguided attack on the democratic process. | Photo Sacramento Bee

Kevin de Leon has called the recall effort against him a misguided attack on the democratic process. | Photo Sacramento Bee

By T. A Hendrickson

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León has filed a blistering, official response to the recall Notice of Intent that was served on him last month by five local residents.

“A handful of 5 individuals, most of them political extremists, are weaponizing the recall process against the voters of the Los Angeles’ Council District 14 by trying to overturn election results and filing a recall that will cost taxpayers millions at a time when the city should be spending its resources to support families and small businesses in need,” reads the opening statement of the response.

The five residents who have launched the recall are: Pauline Adkins, Helen Misik, Deneane Stevenson, Janie Costantini and Amy Peters.

De León’s response, which was published in the L.A. Daily News and La Opinion on Aug. 9, has also been sent to the City Clerk and the recall proponents.

In the response, De León likens the recall against him to other efforts unfolding in California and nationally ““where Trump supporters try to overturn an election and undermine voting rights because it is the only way they think they can win.”

De León also says in the response that he has kept his promises to voters in CD 14 regarding homelessness and the clean-up of streets, parks and public spaces. He also emphasizes his success in expanding COVID-19 vaccination in CD 14 and his handling of the debate in Eagle Rock over Metro’s potential new bus rapid transit route, saying he has “demanded that Metro provide a two-lane each-way alternative along Colorado Blvd.”

The Boulevard Sentinel contacted Adkins, who is leading the recall effort, for comment. Adkins said that the people De León is calling ‘political extremists,’ are “three over the age of 65, two over the age of 70, one has cancer and the other is a Democrat.” Adkins also said that the recall effort “has to do with De León not doing the job we voted him in for.”

The next step in the process is for the recall proponents to file a draft petition with the City Clerk, which is expected no later than Monday, Aug. 16. (The draft petition had not been filed as of Thursday morning, Aug. 14, according to the City Clerk’s office.)

The City Clerk has 10 days to approve the draft petition, and possibly longer depending on needed revisions. Upon approval of the draft petition, recall proponents have 120 days to collect some 20,500 signatures on the petition, followed by a 30-day period when the City Clerk verifies the signatures.

De León closes his response by urging constituents not to sign the recall petition, saying, “Instead, let the voters decide in the next regular election if Councilmember de León should remain their representative.”

If you value local reporting, contribute now to the Boulevard Sentinel.

Support local news that matters to you. $ Donation Amount: $5.00

$10.00

$25.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $5.00 One Time Contribute Now