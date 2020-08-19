Kevin de León Takes Your Questions at a Zoom Meeting on August 19 at 6:30 p.m.

By T.A. Hendrickson

Kevin de León, councilmember-elect for Council District 14, will take questions from Eagle Rockers and other CD 14 constituents during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m.

For anyone who thinks the problems of Northeast Los Angeles need more attention from the city – and who doesn’t? — the meeting, sponsored by the Glassell Park Improvement Association, is an opportunity to be heard.

De León is scheduled to assume office as early as October 15 – a date that was moved up from the usual inauguration in December after José Huizar, the current CD 14 councilmember, was indicted in July on federal corruption charges. Initiating a dialogue with De Leon now is preferable to waiting for him to take office, because once that happens, he will be besieged from all corners of CD 14, including downtown L.A., which dominates the district with its high-profile, big-money issues.

There’s no shortage of things to ask about.

How will De León ensure that Northeast Los Angeles gets a fair share of resources to combat homelessness?

What can De León do for NELA on Scholl Canyon? Glendale seems determined to build a biogas power plant at the landfill despite opposition from NELA residents.

“Pillarhenge” on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock has basically been an abandoned construction site for 12 years. What’s De León’s plan for removing the blight once and for all?

Businesses in NELA are being devastated by the pandemic and there’s no end in sight. Does De León have ideas for NELA’s economic redevelopment?

Other topics include housing affordability, crime and policing in NELA, Metro bus rapid transit in Eagle Rock and L.A River redevelopment, to name a few.

To join the Zoom meeting, click here. Or go to gpia.org. Traducción al español disponible.

