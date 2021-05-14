Kevin de León tells Metro to slow down its push for one-car-lane-each-way on Colorado Boulevard, calls for study of an alternative route option

By T.A. Hendrickson

Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León has called on Metro to delay moving forward with its proposal for a bus rapid transit (BRT) route in Eagle Rock that would reduce much of Colorado Boulevard to one car lane each way.

In a letter posted on social media and provided to the Boulevard Sentinel, De León said a delay was needed because Metro had pushed ahead with the one-car-lane-each-way proposal without presenting a full picture of the plan to Eagle Rockers and adequately soliciting their feedback.

De León also wrote that Metro needed to take the time to develop a route option for Colorado Boulevard that attempts to preserve two car lanes each way and safe bike lanes, without eliminating the medians and curb extensions. Metro should then hold public meetings where both the one-car-lane proposal and the two-car-lane proposal are presented so that Eagle Rockers can weigh the options and provide feedback, he wrote, adding: “I firmly oppose moving forward with an alternative for Colorado until Metro has held the aforementioned meetings.”

The Metro Board was expected to take up the one-car-lane-each-way proposal at its next meeting on May 27, so De León’s call for a delay, if honored by Metro, would push any decision on the Eagle Rock BRT route into the summer, at the earliest.

The route through Eagle Rock is one stretch of a proposed BRT line between North Hollywood and Pasadena and, arguably, the most controversial segment of the entire project. Metro has had to rethink and revamp its approach to Eagle Rock and Eagle Rockers before. It now appears it may have to do so again. “If it adds time, it adds time,” said Pete Brown, a spokesperson for De León. “We would rather do it right.”

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.