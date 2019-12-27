Kevin de León

Why are you running? Every Angeleno deserves the dignity of a roof over their head that they can afford, safe public transit, and plenty of parks and open space. In the legislature, I worked with our communities to win victories against special interests, improving our quality of life. I’ll continue that work in the City Council.

Top two issues in CD 14: Angelenos are overwhelmingly concerned about two interconnected issues: The growing population of families experiencing homelessness and the struggle to find housing they can afford.

How would you address those issues? We need an aggressive, housing-first approach. We can move all homeless housing projects to the front of the line by streamlining approvals and permitting. Exploring high-value, prefabricated modular units will increase housing volume. I would reprioritize LAHSA’s budget to focus on construction and work with Congress to increase the value of Section 8 vouchers.

Metro BRT in Eagle Rock: Do you favor a route on Colorado Blvd. or the 134 Freeway – or are you undecided? We must expand clean-energy public transit options that maintain the unique character of our communities. I’ll decide which route works better for Eagle Rock once I’ve seen Metro’s detailed plan for a BRT line that protects walkers, cyclists, our landscape, and keeps our air and environment clean.

Scholl Canyon: How would you gain leverage to assert Eagle Rock’s interest in what happens at Scholl Canyon? As Eagle Rock is the sole access point to the Scholl Canyon landfill, and unable to benefit from the landfill, any local government that uses it should shoulder the associated environmental and infrastructure cost burdens.

Would you support Glendale’s plan to build a biogas plant at Scholl Canyon? I’ll fight tirelessly to make sure any project at Scholl Canyon landfill would improve the quality of life for Eagle Rock residents. A biogas plant alone won’t mitigate the landfill’s current impact on community health and the environment.

More info: Housing insecurity haunted my childhood. My mother worked hard; the bills piled up. So I keep fighting to lift up Angelenos like me by protecting immigrant families against Trump and securing $2 billion to build housing for our homeless neighbors. Today, I teach public policy to prepare the next generation to lead on these issues.

