Kids and Teens Play the Summer Away in NELA

By Dave Abbott of NELA Sports One

In July, high school athletes in Northeast Los Angeles continued to prepare for competition in the coming school year, while boys and girls ages 6 to 16 participated in sports at the city’s parks and recreation centers. Here are some highlights:

Volleyball

The Eagle Rock High girls volleyball team will enter the 2019 season with nine seniors, an 85-game winning streak and 10 consecutive Northern League Championships. (They last lost a league match in 2010.) League competition will start in September.

From July 16 to July 19, members of the team participated in the Northern Arizona Volleyball Camp in Flagstaff. The camp provides valuable game-time experience combined with individual skill training sessions, coach’s chalk talks and socials, and drill demonstrations.

Football

Eagle Rock hosted the second of four 7on7 Passing League events on July 18 at Eagle Rock High School. Teams that participated in this event were Harvard-Westlake, Sylmar, Belmont, Roosevelt, and Dorsey. Each team played five opponents with a 25-minute time limit for each game.

Kick-off of the Upcoming Football Season is on Friday night August 23 with Eagle Rock @ South Gate and Franklin @ Legacy. Lincoln will host Contreras, Wilson hosts Bell and Sotomayor will travel to El Monte.

Before the season kick-off, the Northern League teams will have scrimmages:

On Thursday August 15 at 6:30 p.m: Franklin will play and host a scrimmage with Reseda, Contreras (Downtown) and Verdugo Hills participating.

On Friday, August 16 at 5 p.m: Eagle Rock will have a scrimmage against La Cañada, Grant (Van Nuys) and Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) at La Cañada High School.

Summer Youth Basketball

Youth basketball at the Yosemite Recreation Center in Eagle Rock runs from July to September and includes both Summer Co-ed Youth Basketball (for ages 6 to 16) and Girls Play Los Angeles, a sports and fitness program for girls ages 10 to 16 available at 100 parks and rec centers in L.A.



In Co-ed Youth Basketball, the players get both instruction and practice:

In Girls Play L.A., competition is serious fun:

All photos (except for the volleyball photo): Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

