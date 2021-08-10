L.A. City Council adopts goal, proposed by Kevin de León, for 25,000 housing units for the homeless by 2025

By T.A. Hendrickson
In a 13-0 vote today, the Los Angeles City Council approved a motion to set a Homeless Housing Goal of creating at least 25,000 new housing units by 2025.
The motion is a key feature of “A Way Home,” a multi-part plan by CD-14 Councilmember Kevin de León to tackle homelessness in L.A. De León said that by setting a goal and a timetable for housing the homeless, the City Council has made “a significant decision that will begin to erase our city’s most indelible mark of shame.”
The motion had support from several neighborhood councils in the city, including in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Cypress Park
However, some neighborhood groups, while supportive, also stressed a need to ensure that the housing units would be focused exclusively on people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The 25,000 units should not be “market rate apartments, luxury housing or any other housing not expressly aimed at preventing and eliminating homelessness,” wrote the Hermon neighborhood council. The Eagle Rock neighborhood council stressed that the units should be produced “according to the identified and projected needs” of the homeless population.
The Eagle Rock neighborhood council also wrote that the new housing units should be made available sooner than 2025, rather than take up to four years to construct needed housing.
Specifically, the motion for 25,000 new units by 2025 instructs city departments to report back in 30 days on the necessary policies and housing units of each type that need to be produced each year to reach the goal.
There are many possible type of homeless housing, such as permanent supportive housing, temporary housing, rapid relocation housing and transitional housing, including pallet shelter communities that are intended as a bridge from the streets to permanent housing.
The motion also instructs city departments to recommend ways to overhaul the financing and other rules on homeless- and affordable housing in order the meet the goal of 25,000 new units by 2025.
The motion does not include consequences for failure to achieve the goal. Rather, it lays down a marker by which voters can judge their elected representatives.
Help the Boulevard Sentinel keep producing the local journalism you value.
1 thought on “L.A. City Council adopts goal, proposed by Kevin de León, for 25,000 housing units for the homeless by 2025”
The government should provide shelter beds and sanitation in a congregate setting to people currently living on the streets and sidewalks, but a permanent, independent apartment for everyone who can’t afford rent in one of the most expensive metro areas of the country is more than taxpayers should be expected to fund.