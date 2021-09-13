LA City Redistricting Commission ad hoc regional groups to present analysis

MEETING TONIGHT

LA City Council Redistricting Commission’s ad hoc regional groups to present analysis that will inform redistricting process

WHAT: The Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission’s (LACCRC) regular meeting will include analyses by four of the commission’s ad hoc regional groups on how they are considering council district maps in their respective regions. This meeting will be the first time all commissioners will meet to discuss the work of the ad hoc regional groups. This information, public testimony received so far, and other sources like the Census redistricting data and the American Community Survey will help inform the Commission as it draws council district maps that are fair and inclusive.

For more information about the City’s redistricting process, visit https://laccrc2021.org.

WHEN: Monday, September 13, 2021

6:00 p.m., agenda

WHERE: Virtual: https://bit.ly/LACCRCZoom

Live Audio broadcast (listen-only): 1-669-254-5252 or 833-568-8864 (Toll Free); Meeting ID No. 161 545 4787#

LA Channel 35: You can also watch these hearings by going to LA CITYVIEW 35 on cable Channel 35 (in the City of LA) or website at lacityview.org/live

WHO: • Members of the Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission (LACCRC)

LACCRC’s ad hoc regional groups to present analysis on council district maps in their regions