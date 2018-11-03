Letter from the Publisher

Where do I start? Last month, I ended my Publisher’s Letter by reminding people to register to vote if they weren’t already registered. Now, the midterm election is here, so, please, vote. It’s important. And if you don’t believe me, check out the Lani Says column on page 10. She’s not old enough to vote yet, but she gets it.

The paper this month hits on a lot of the issues. Laura Brady-Allen writes about education on page 1, with L.A. teachers ready to go on strike, as teachers have done in other cities. T.A. Hendrickson writes about immigration, also on page 1, with local leaders trying to take on the Trump Administration. Homelessness is the focus of stories by our columnist Lionel Shockness (page 11) and by Bill Hendrickson (also on page 11). Homelessness is also the theme in this month’s “Get to Know” column by Jeffery Marino, which profiles the extraordinary Father Clarke Prescott of All Saints Episcopal Church in Highland Park.

Crime is also a perennial issue. Laura Brady-Allen has been talking to the cops about the shooting last month at Johnny’s Bar in Highland Park (page 7) and the lockdown last month at Franklin High (page 6). She also had her own experience that led her to call the cops – a non-emergency, thank goodness – that she relates on page 7, with really interesting insights.

I haven’t forgotten it’s Thanksgiving. Enjoy your families. Give thanks. And give thanks to veterans too on Veterans Day this month. You can find local Veterans Day events on page 16.

If shopping is part of your Thanksgiving weekend tradition, Shop Small, and patronize the advertisers on page 9 who will be taking part in Shop Small Saturday in Eagle Rock on Nov. 24. And then, check out pages 12 and 13, where we review the local nonprofits, any and all of which would be worthy of a donation on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

I’m grateful for all of you – the Boulevard Sentinel’s readers and advertisers . Thank you. Thank you. Thank you