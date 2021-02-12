Meet the Team: The NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership signs up new members

These reporters from Occidental College will help the Boulevard Sentinel cover more local stories, in English and Spanish. Bios on each are included below.

By T.A. Hendrickson and Matthew Reagan

In October, the Boulevard Sentinel and The Occidental, the campus newspaper of Occidental College, announced the NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership (NELA NRP) — a professional collaboration between the two papers to bolster coverage of Northeast Los Angeles while offering Oxy’s reporters valuable local news experience.

After months of planning and hours in interviews, The Occidental has selected 13 student journalists to participate in the partnership this spring semester.

The participants will publish articles in both the Sentinel and The Occidental, providing essential, bilingual local news coverage to residents of Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Glassell Park, Cypress Park, Mt. Washington and Elysian Valley. Their beats will include COVID-19, education, transportation, business and workers, local politics, social issues and social justice. Their mission is to enrich the lives of NELA residents with relevant and actionable news and information.

The team leaders from Oxy will be by Matthew Reagan, a senior, Indie Lau, a junior, and Zach Goodwin, a senior.

Reagan, a founding editor of the NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership, is a Community News editor at The Occidental. Lau is also an Occidental Community News editor. Goodwin, a former news editor at The Occidental, will coordinate the partnership’s four-person Spanish translation team.

Reagan, Lau and Goodwin will work with Teresa Hendrickson, the editor of the Sentinel, to develop and edit stories for co-publication. Hendrickson, an Eagle Rock native who was a member of the editorial board of The New York Times from 2004 to 2017, has edited the Sentinel since 2018.

The NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership has gotten off to a good start. This week, the Sentinel and The Occidental co-published a story about local vaccine education. Other co-published articles include coverage of local mail operations in the run-up to the presidential election, COVID-19 resources, developments at Scholl Canyon, food deliveries to the needy in NELA, and the pandemic’s impact on NELA’s book stores and other small businesses. The partnership has also increased coverage of local politicians, including U.S Rep. Jimmy Gomez, City Councilmember Kevin de León and others.

Have a tip? You can submit a tip to the NELA Neighborhood Reporting Partnership by contacting The Occidental’s Community News editors here.