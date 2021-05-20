Metro will study two options for Colorado Boulevard

By T.A. Hendrickson

At a meeting on May 19 on the proposed North Hollywood-to-Pasadena bus rapid transit line, the Metro Board Planning and Programming committee unanimously approved a Metro staff recommendation to advance two potential design options for Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock to the project’s next planning stage.

One of the design options would reduce Colorado Boulevard to one car lane each way, affecting traffic; the other would retain two car lanes each way, affecting curbside parking and/or the median. Both options would establish dedicated bus lanes on the boulevard and maintain the boulevard’s buffered bike lanes.

An earlier option by Metro that retained two car lanes each way, retained parking, preserved the medians and created dedicated bus lanes has apparently fallen out of the mix. That option met stiff opposition from bicycle advocates because it would have converted the boulevard’s bike lanes to a shared lane for use by bicycles and buses.

In voting to approve the recommendation to study two design options for Colorado Boulevard, the Metro Board members said they were deferring to Eagle Rock’s City Councilmember Kevin de León, who recently called on Metro to present its one-car-lane-each-way proposal side-by-side with a two-car-lane-proposal so that the public could compare and contrast the two approaches before a final decision is made.

Metro Board Member Hilda Solis, who is the L.A county supervisor for Eagle Rock, said she was leaning toward the one-car-lane-each-way proposal, but was open to learning more. Metro Board Vice Chairman Ara Najarian, mayor of Glendale, expressed concern that evaluating two proposals could delay the overall project and urged the Metro staff to be efficient in developing the side-by-side presentation and soliciting public feedback.

The vote to approve the recommendation came after a period of public comment in which 29 of 44 callers voiced support for moving forward with the one-car-lane-each-way proposal and 13 voiced opposition to a lane reduction, according to the Sentinel’s tally. (The view of two callers were unclear.) Among supporters, several said that a lane reduction would foster public transit, biking and walking. Of those opposed, several called for studies to assess how a lane reduction would impact traffic congestion on the boulevard and spillover traffic into surrounding residential areas.

The staff recommendation on the NoHo-Pas BRT will come before the full Metro Board for approval on May 27. Upon approval, the entire project, including the two options for Colorado Boulevard, will be evaluated in coming months as Metro staff prepares the Final Environmental Impact Report on the NoHo-Pas BRT.