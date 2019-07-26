More Time for Public Comment on Metro Plan

By Bill Hendrickson

County Supervisor Solis to Attend Next Community Meeting.

The next public meeting with Metro on its plan for bus rapid transit (BRT) on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock will be on Wednesday, August 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Samuelson Pavilion at Occidental College.

The meeting is the first of two additional meetings called for by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who represents Eagle Rock and is a Metro Board Member. Solis will attend the meeting to listen to and speak with her constituents, said her spokesperson in response to questions from the Boulevard Sentinel.

Planned as an open house, the meeting will not have a set presentation or schedule, according to a Metro spokesperson. Rather, there will be stations where people can view maps and other information on the BRT and ask questions of Metro staff. Attendees who wish to submit a comment for the record will be able to do so.

The meeting is coming together amid a contentious debate.

To recap: As part of a plan for an 18-mile BRT connecting North Hollywood and Pasadena, Metro is embarking on an environmental impact review of a route that calls for running the BRT on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock with stops near the mall and at Eagle Rock Boulevard and Townsend Avenue.

That proposed route has roiled the town.

One side opposes potential street reconfigurations and zoning changes that the BRT on Colorado Boulevard could cause.

One side says that a BRT on Colorado Boulevard would be better for the future quality of life in Eagle Rock.

The logical way forward would seem to be to study both routes in the upcoming environmental review.

But at a meeting on June 18 hosted by the Land Use Committee of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council at the Eagle Rock City Hall, a Metro representative said that a route along the 134 Freeway in Eagle Rock was not on the table. The statement stunned the audience, most of whom indicated by their comments and a show of hands that they favored a route on the 134 Freeway.

At a meeting on July 13 hosted by Metro at the Eagle Rock Plaza, opinions expressed by those who commented publicly were more evenly divided, with 30 people saying they wanted the BRT on Colorado Boulevard and 29 saying they wanted it on the 134 Freeway, according to a tally by the Boulevard Sentinel. Another 10 speakers did not register a clear route preference.

A question going into the meeting on August 7 is whether Metro is open to studying both a boulevard route and a freeway-based route for Eagle Rock.

The answer is that, for now, Metro’s plan is to study only the boulevard route in Eagle Rock.

That would change only if the Metro Board instructed the Metro staff to study a freeway-based option.

Public meetings, where people can go on the record with their views, are part of the process.

What happens ultimately will be a political decision.

How to Weigh In

Comments for the public record on the NoHo-Pasadena BRT can be submitted until August 15 by e-mail at Nohopasbrt@metro.net, or by calling 213.418.3228,

or by writing to:

Scott Hartwell

Project Manger

Metro

One Gateway Plaza

Mail Stop 99-2-6

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Support Our Journalism Our fact-based local news makes Northeast Los Angeles a better place to live and do business. We are asking readers like you to support our journalism. Please Contribute today. Thank you. Share the News















$ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Contribute Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly