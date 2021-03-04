NELA Art and Culture, March 2021

An illuminated portion of the "Care Report" exhibit can be seen from the exterior of Oxy Arts on York Blvd. | Image credit: Oxy Arts.

By Pablo Nukaya-Petralia

A new month means new art and culture opportunities in Northeast Los Angeles. From a cruise night on York Blvd. to shows highlighting local artists, here is your guide to local events, courses and more — all of which can be experienced remotely or with social distancing.

Arroyo Arts Collective

The Arroyo Arts Collective currently seeks artists, photographers and poets for an exhibition entitled Fools For Hope, about finding hope and creativity in trying times. According to the call, “Artists are encouraged to address (but are not limited to) the following issues in their work: ecological, health or social concerns, personal growth, family, and community involvement.”

Artists have until March 19 to submit their proposal. The exhibition will take place in May. Details are here. There is no entry fee, but artists who are chosen to participate must be or become a current member of the Arroyo Arts Collective; the membership fee is $25. Selected artists will receive payment for their work.

ODD ARK•LA

From now until March 27, Highland Park art gallery ODD ARK•LA is presenting an exhibition of L.A.-based artist Zach Storm, both online and by appointment. Entitled Somewhere Out There, the show highlights Storm’s vibrant abstract paintings that mix a flat color field style with thick, globby stripes of oil paint. Despite their lack of clear subject matter, each painting suggests the appearance of an environment. Per the gallery’s website: “Landscapes evolve and take form pulling the viewer in. There are hints at vegetation and rock formations, while Storm purposely avoids and denotes anything that might represent civilization.”

Bermudez Projects

An exhibition of works by artist Ana Serrano will be on view online and in-person at Bermudez Projects in Cypress Park, March 13 through April 24. Serrano was the subject of a feature in the Boulevard Sentinel in August 2019, when her installation “Homegrown” was acquired for the permanent collection of the L.A. County Museum of Art. People interested in visiting the gallery should contact the gallery via their form to set up an in-person visit.

Autry Museum of the American West

The Autry is offering virtual exhibits in March and beyond. On view from now until Nov. 15 is When I Remember I See Red: American Indian Art and Activism in California, an expansive chronicle of the art of contemporary Native Californian artists. With works ranging from painting, sculpture, photography, metalwork and more, the show offers a profound examination of the past, present and future of Native Americans in California.

Another exhibit currently on view culls scrapbooks, photos, posters and other source entitled What’s Her Story: Women in the Archives, culls scrapbooks, photos, poster and other sources to highlight the role of women in collections and archives. In the process, the show tells the story of history itself in Southern California.

LA Cruise Nights Car Show

March 13 is York Blvd. Cruise Night, hosted by L.A. Cruise Nights Car Shows. From Avenues 51 to 57, you can check out lowriders, classic cars and more — masks and social distancing required. The event is free for all and for all ages.

Oxy Arts

On March 18, Oxy Arts will host, via Zoom, an environmental activist panel, featuring five activists from four countries to discuss connections and collaborations between feminist-led environmental movements. The event is free and registration can be found at the event page.

Meanwhile, Care Report, an ongoing exhibition by artist Carolina Caycedo will remain on view through March, viewable in its entirety from York Boulevard. The exhibit explores feminist-led environmental movements worldwide, including works in collage, sculpture and textile. The exhibit can be seen 24/7, but is best experienced after dark when the interior lighting illuminates the works inside.

Center for the Arts Eagle Rock (CFAER)

CFAER continues to offer remote courses with a capped number of participants:

Intro to Acrylic, an eight-week course on the basics of painting with acrylic, runs from March 11 to April 29 and is limited to 12 students, ages 16 and up. The cost, $200, includes materials which are delivered to the student.

Pocket Poetics, a three-day workshop for all ages, teaches basic bookbinding techniques to create a book that participants can fill with their original poetry. The workshop, capped at 10 participants, runs from March 17 to 19. The cost, $35, includes materials delivered to the student.

Pablo Nukaya-Petralia Pablo Nukaya-Petralia is a writer and editor from Los Angeles, CA. An Eagle Rock native and graduate of Occidental College, he regularly covers local art and culture while also working as the social media manager for the Boulevard Sentinel. Feel free to contact him at ppetraila@me.com with tips and news.