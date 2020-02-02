NELA Artists to Participate in Major Exhibition

The Hammer Museum and the Huntington are collaborating on Made in L.A. 2020.

The Hammer Museum and the Huntington are collaborating on Made in L.A. 2020.

By T. A. Hendrickson

Five artists who live or work in Northeast Los Angeles have been selected to participate in the fifth Made in L.A. biennial exhibition, which will take place at the Hammer Museum in Westwood and the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino from June 7 through August 30.

Four of the five NELA artists live or work in Highland Park:

Jacqueline Kiyomi Gordon is a sound, sculpture and performance artist.

Hedi El Kholti works in collage.

Monica Majoli is a painter.

Jeffrey Stuker is a visual artist who works with computer generated imagery.

One of the NELA artists, Alexandra Noel is a painter in Montecito Heights. A sixth local artist, Sabrina Tarasoff is a writer and critic near NELA in South Pasadena.

To select the participating artists, the exhibition’s curators visited 300 artists’ studios over nine months last year. The artists who were chosen for the exhibition work in various mediums, including sculpture, painting, textile, multimedia, performance, collage, photography and installation.

The Made in L.A. series, begun by the Hammer in 2012, is arguably the most important platform for showcasing emerging and underrecognized L.A.-based artists and, in the process, placing them and L.A. in the center of the art world.

This year’s exhibition, entitled “Made in L.A. 2020: a version,” will be staged at both the Hammer and the Huntington as a way to bridge the west and east sides of the city and to expand the public’s opportunity to view the exhibition.

All of the artists in the exhibition will be in the running for major awards. Winners of the Mohn Award ($100,000) and the Career Achievement Award ($25,000) will be selected by a professional jury, while the Public Recognition Award ($25,000) will be granted to the artist who receives the most votes from exhibition visitors.

YOUR SUPPORT HELPS MAKE OUR JOURNALISM POSSIBLE

PLEASE

Support Our Journalism $ Donation Amount: $10.00

$20.00

$50.00

$100.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $20.00 Monthly Contribute Now