Recognition for NELA’s Gifted High School Athletes

The Eagles’ Jade Fuentes at her signing ceremony to attend and play volleyball for De La Salle University in the Philippines.

The Eagles’ Jade Fuentes at her signing ceremony to attend and play volleyball for De La Salle University in the Philippines.

By Dave Abbott

One of NELA’s top athletes will continue her education and playing career in the Philippines, while a number of NELA basketball stars have been named All-City athletes. Here’s a rundown:

College Bound Athlete

Jade Fuentes, a member of the 2019 Eagle Rock Girls Volleyball Championship Team and the CIF L.A. City Section Open Division Co-MVP, is heading to the Philippines. Fuentes announced via video streaming on April 13 that she has accepted a full scholarship to attend De La Salle University, a private, Catholic research university in Manila, where she will play for the La Salle Lady Spikers.

La Salle, with one of the top volleyball teams in the Philippines, has been in the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) finals for 10 straight years, winning 6 championships, most recently in the 2017-18 season.

Fuentes, a 5’11 outside hitter and team captain for the Eagles, was instrumental in the school’s first Open Division Championship in school history. Fuentes also played on club teams.

The announcement was big news in the Philippines, trending on Twitter and making front page sports news, including CNN Philippines. Fan support is incredible: It’s not unusual for 18,000 fans to show up for a volleyball match.

All City Athletes

The CIF L.A. City Section recently announced the All City athletes in basketball for 2019/2020. The announcements are usually made at the end of the winter sports season in February but were delayed until April due to the coronavirus. Here are the newest All-City athletes from Northeast L.A.

Boys Basketball

ALL-CITY DIVISION I

Jordon Purvis, senior, Eagle Rock

ALL-CITY DIVISION II

Agustin Rodriguez, senior, Lincoln

ALL-CITY DIVISION IV

Mannuel Del Rosario, junior, Franklin

Girls Basketball



DIVISION I

Keiko Utsumi, junior, Eagle Rock

DIVISION II

Co-Coach of the Year: Ronnie Saldana, Marshall

Kaitlyn Fragoso, senior, Marshall

Ana Ramirez, senior, Sotomayor

Laila Salazar, freshman, Marshall

DIVISION IV

Serenity Nunez,sophomore, Franklin

All photos by Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography

To contact Dave about this coverage or to purchase

his photos of NELA high school sports, visit:

SplashArtPhotography.com



Dear Reader,

For the price of a morning coffee you can help us to keep the Boulevard Sentinel going.

If you can, please contribute now.

Thank you.

Help keep the Boulevard Sentinel in business $ Donation Amount: $2.00

Give a Custom Amount Make this donation monthly Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Make this an anonymous donation. Donation Total: $2.00 Monthly Contribute Now