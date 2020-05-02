The Eagles’ Jade Fuentes at her signing ceremony to attend and play volleyball for De La Salle University in the Philippines.

Recognition for NELA’s Gifted High School Athletes

By Dave Abbott

One of NELA’s top athletes will continue her education and playing career in the Philippines, while a number of NELA basketball stars have been named All-City athletes. Here’s a rundown:  

College Bound Athlete

Jade Fuentes, a member of the 2019 Eagle Rock Girls Volleyball Championship Team and the CIF L.A. City Section Open Division Co-MVP, is heading to the Philippines. Fuentes announced via video streaming on April 13 that she has accepted a full scholarship to attend De La Salle University, a private, Catholic research university in Manila, where she will play for the La Salle Lady Spikers.

Jade Fuentes focuses during a volleyball game in the Eagles’ 2019 championship season

La Salle, with one of the top volleyball teams in the Philippines, has been in the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines) finals for 10 straight years, winning 6 championships, most recently in the 2017-18 season.

Fuentes, a 5’11 outside hitter and team captain for the Eagles, was instrumental in the school’s first Open Division Championship in school history. Fuentes also played on club teams.

The announcement was big news in the Philippines, trending on Twitter and making front page sports news, including CNN Philippines. Fan support is incredible: It’s not unusual for 18,000 fans to show up for a volleyball match.

All City Athletes

The CIF L.A. City Section recently announced the All City athletes in basketball for 2019/2020. The announcements are usually made at the end of the winter sports season in February but were delayed until April due to the coronavirus. Here are the newest All-City athletes from Northeast L.A.

Boys Basketball

Eagle Rock’s Jordan Purvis with a layup against Lincoln at the Yosemite Recreation Center

 

 

 

 

ALL-CITY DIVISION I
Jordon Purvis, senior, Eagle Rock 

ALL-CITY DIVISION II
Agustin Rodriguez, senior, Lincoln

ALL-CITY DIVISION IV
Mannuel Del Rosario, junior, Franklin

Girls Basketball

Keiko Utsumi in a playoff game against Van Nuys.

 


DIVISION I
Keiko Utsumi, junior, Eagle Rock

DIVISION II
Co-Coach of the Year: Ronnie Saldana, Marshall
Kaitlyn Fragoso, senior, Marshall
Ana Ramirez, senior, Sotomayor
Laila Salazar, freshman, Marshall

DIVISION IV
Serenity Nunez,sophomore, Franklin

 

 

 

All photos by Dave Abbott, Splash Art Photography
To contact Dave about this coverage or to purchase
his photos of NELA high school sports, visit:
SplashArtPhotography.com

Dave Abbott of NELA One Sports
http://NELAsportsone.com

