NELA Weighs In: The Top 10 Posts on the Boulevard Sentinel’s Facebook Page

From April through June, the “Top 10” posts on the Boulevard Sentinel’s Facebook page focused on the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter amid local tragedy (#2) and local triumph (#7). Posts are ranked by reach and reactions, including clicks and comments. To weigh in on these and other issues, visit the Sentinel on Facebook.
A brick was hurled through the “Black Lives Matter” sign painted on the storefront of L.A. Road Thrift Store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park. (June 9)
The scoreboard at Eagle Rock High was lit up with the uniform numbers of senior Juan Hernandez, 17, a soccer and football athlete, who died in a drowning accident on Sunday, May 17. (May 20)
Sad milestone for Eagle Rock as the neighborhood reaches 100 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 8 deaths. (May 5)
Throngs of peaceful protesters attend the Black Lives Matter protest in Highland Park. (June 6)
LAPD arrest a 25-year old male on suspicion of assault with intent to commit a specified sexual offense within commission of a residential burglary in Eagle Rock. (Apr. 11)
Margaret Irwin, elder director of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council, gets a shout out in the New York Times for leading an effort to deliver meals to the homebound elderly during the coronavirus shutdown. (June 8)
Maleah Haro, a senior at Wilson High School in El Sereno and the school’s all-time goal leader (54) in girls varsity soccer, is named an All-City athlete. (June 26)
California offers aid to undocumented immigrants impacted by the corornavirus shutdown — $500 per adult up to $1,000 for a household. (May 19)
Meals provided by Bite Me Gourm-asian are delivered to Eagle Rock’s homebound elderly during the coronavirus shutdown. (May 15)
A Black Lives Matter mural appears on the walls of Oxy Arts in Highland Park, painted by local high school and college students. (June 11)
Please Give to Help the Boulevard Sentinel Survive the Pandemic
Please help the Boulevard Sentinel make it thru the Pandemic
Contribute Now