New Car Washes Coming to Eagle Rock

By Bill Hendrickson

Eagle Rock could soon have two new car washes a block apart from each other.

A new car wash is planned on the site of the current Glen-Rock Car Wash at 2711 Colorado Boulevard. Glen-Rock is in escrow to be sold to Aaron Nourollah, the owner of Bellagio Car Wash, who plans to replace Glen-Rock’s full-service operation with an “express” version, in which drivers stay in their cars as they go through a wash-and-dry tunnel.

Another new car wash is planned at 2803 W. Broadway, the site of the former Ernie Jr.’s restaurant one block west of Glen Rock/Bellagio.

The property was bought in May by a company run by two brothers, Tiko and Mike Pagosyan, who want to build a Wild West Express car wash on the site. That plan looked dead as recently as June, when City Councilmember José Huizar and the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council (ERNC) opposed it. Among their objections, Huizar and the ERNC cited a prohibition against new auto-related businesses in the Colorado Specific Plan, the commercial- development blueprint for Eagle Rock. In the face of the opposition, the Pagosyans put the property back on the market, asking $4.7 million ($1 million more than they paid in May).

But on August 20, at a meeting of the Land Use Committee of the ERNC, Steven Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Pagosyans, said that the brothers were proceeding with their plan to build a car wash. Rodriguez said that the Ernie Jr.’s site is not within the bounds of the Colorado Specific Plan and that a car wash conforms to the underlying zoning rules for the property.

Rodriguez also said that the Pagosyans had communicated with Huizar about their rationale and plan for the car wash and that Huizar told them to run it by the ERNC.

The ERNC Land Use Committee listened to Rodriguez’s presentation, asked questions and said that it remains opposed to a car wash at the Ernie Jr.’s site.

Rodriguez said that the Pagosyans would present their car-wash plan at the next meeting of the full ERNC on Tuesday, September 3.

A spokesperson for Huizar has told the Boulevard Sentinel that the councilmember remains opposed to the project.

