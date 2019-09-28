NELA’s Andrew Nardi Joins the Miami Marlins

By Mary Lynch

Andrew Nardi, a 21-year old left-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Miami Marlins in June. He recently completed a season in the Marlins’ farm system and will report for spring training with the team in 2020.

Nardi is the son of Tony and Liz Nardi, both of whom grew up in Eagle Rock. His grandmother, Barbara Nardi, and two great uncles, Wayne Duff and Cor Ten Westenend, still live in Eagle Rock.

The Boulevard Sentinel first reported on Andrew Nardi’s road to the major leagues in 2017, when the New York Yankees drafted him while he was playing for Ventura College. He was only 18 at the time and the draft was more an expression of interest than a solid job offer.

So, he decided to continue his education, transferring to Moorpark College. He was drafted again in 2018 by the Washington Nationals. But again, he declined. He transferred to the University of Arizona, where he pitched for the Wildcats.

Then, on the third day of the Major League Baseball draft in June, Nardi was drafted by the Marlins in the 16th round – and the deal was done. Nardi was first assigned to the Marlins’ rookie farm team, the Gulf Coast League Marlins, where he had two wins and three saves in 18.1 innings pitched and helped the team to the East Division Championship – but the season was cut short by Hurricane Dorian.

After that, Nardi moved on to the Batavia Muckdogs, another Marlins’ farm team, in Western New York.

By the end of September, Nardi will have completed nearly a month in Florida at the Marlins’ Fall Instructional League. His next stop will be spring training, 2020.

Liz Nardi recently recalled how she and her husband followed the draft in June, waiting to hear their son’s name. Shortly after his name was announced, the phone rang. “Mom, guess who my new boss is?” said Andrew. “Derek Jeter!”

