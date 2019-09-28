New Recognition, Opportunity for NELA Art Scene

By T. A. Hendrickson

Last year, the local art scene rose to new prominence when eight of 32 artists in the Hammer Museum’s Made in L.A. 2018 exhibition turned out to be from Northeast Los Angeles. At the time, a senior curator at the Hammer praised NELA’s “rich community of artists” and “strong sense” of belonging that artists feel in NELA’s neighborhoods.

For the upcoming Made in L.A. 2020 exhibition, eastside artists – and eastside audiences for art – will again be a focal point. In September, the Hammer, located in Westwood, announced that it would partner with The Huntington Library and Art Museum in San Marino on the 2020 exhibition. The partnership will “bridge the east and west sides of Los Angeles to highlight the works of art created across the region,” said Hammer Director Ann Philbin.

For artists, the partnership offers a new platform for experimentation. Audiences will benefit as well, because visitors to Made in L.A. 2020 at the Hammer will receive free passes to The Huntington. The Hammer and the Huntington will also collaborate on events and other programming to further engage the community in the 2020 exhibition.

L.A.’s eastside has always had a creative core. The wider art world is taking notice.

