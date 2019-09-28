No Charges Filed in Fire Arrests, District Attorney Asks for Further Investigation

By Julian C. Willnow

The Los Angeles County District Attorney has not filed charges against either of the two men arrested on August 31 in connection with the hillside fire in Eagle Rock and Glendale on August 25.

Daniel M. Nogueira, of Eagle Rock, and Bryan A. Araujocabrera, of Pacoima, both 25, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on August 31 for allegedly targeting a homeless encampment with an incendiary device that ignited the blaze.

On September 4, the D.A. said that the case against Araujocabrera had been turned back to officials for further investigation and that the case against Nogueira was under review. Inmate records indicate that Araujocabrera was released from jail. Inmate records for Nogueira, who was bailed out on September 1 on a $1 million bond, indicated that he was due to appear in court on September 26.

But even as that court date drew near, no charges were filed. Then, late in the afternoon on the day before Nogueira’s scheduled court appearance, the D.A. asked for further investigation of the Nogueira case, according to a spokesperson for the D.A. The court appearance did not occur.

Nogueira’s arrest garnered considerable attention in part because he is the son of Michael Nogueira, a well-known business owner in Eagle Rock and president of the Eagle Rock Chamber of Commerce.

When the Boulevard Sentinel learned that charges had not been filed and that the scheduled court date had not occurred, it contacted Michael Nogueira for comment, but he could not be reached.

_________________________________

Julian C. Willnow is a news editor at the Occidental, the campus newspaper of Occidental College.

