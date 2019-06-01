Grant for Rock the Boulevard Is Denied – Project on Hold

By: K. D. Dunleavy

Rock the Boulevard, a public/private effort to transform Eagle Rock Boulevard into a safer, more beautiful thoroughfare, has been unable to secure the public grant money needed to move forward as originally planned.

There were high hopes for the project last year. Launch money was raised from City Council District 14 ($23,000), Occidental College ($13,500), the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council ($2,500) and The Eagle Rock Association improvement group (an unspecified amount). Residents and business owners from Eagle Rock and Highland Park attended a series of meetings to discuss and debate improvements to the boulevard’s roadway, sidewalks, bus stops and other features.

But the grant that organizers of Rock the Boulevard applied for was denied. Rick Coca, the spokesperson for CD14 Councilmember José Huizar, told the Boulevard Sentinel that Eagle Rock just missed winning the competition for the grant, which is awarded through the Cal Trans Active Transportation Program. He also said that information about other potential funding sources would be coming in a month.

Allen Compton, a landscape architect who helped organize Rock the Boulevard, told the Boulevard Sentinel that missing out on the grant was deeply disappointing, but only a temporary setback. “We’re going to get back on track to get this vision realized,” he said. “It would be a mistake to just mothball this.”