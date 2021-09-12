Ode to my family

By Lani Tunzi

The time has come! In just two weeks I’ll be living in Santa Barbara and the life I’ve known here in Eagle Rock will forever transform.

I am emotional knowing that this is my last article as youth columnist for the Boulevard Sentinel. Writing this article has become another of the many farewells I’ve been saying lately. Thank you to all the readers for lending your ears to a kooky kid who’s been trying to navigate this silly world and still has much to figure out.

I am going to miss Eagle Rock (I already do and I’m not even gone, to paraphrase a country music song). At the same time, I’ve only ever been right here, so there’s equal excitement and fear to land somewhere new.

Fortunately, I won’t be too far away and I know I’ll be back in town before I can even recover from homesickness.

Though I’ve dreamed of college since I was toddling around Dahlia Heights Elementary, I’ll admit I’m getting cold feet now that the days are ticking down. I have no doubt I’ll thrive learning at the beachside, but I’ll be sad to leave the people and streets I’ve gotten to know so intimately. I’ve been very lucky for the bonds I’ve formed here, ones that I know will remain no matter where I live.

Thank you to Tim Tritch who gave me the opportunity to write this column: You provided me with my soapbox and a very special opportunity. Thank you to Mary and Teresa for guiding me along the way and allowing me to continue. Thank you to my neighbors, teachers and employers. Thank you to all of my friends and family that have encouraged me, nurtured me, watched me grow, and always offered article ideas when writer’s block took over. I truly couldn’t have done it without you all.

I am undecided where I will go with life but I’m not too worried about figuring it out. I know I will continue to write, and I hope I can continue spreading joy through music, stories and shenanigans. Though I’ll be gone, may I not be forgotten! I’ve got big plans for this town so keep your eye out in the coming years. Eagle Rock may not be rid of me just yet.