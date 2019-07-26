Open for Business in NELA

Plant Material | 3350 Eagle Rock Blvd. | Glassell Park

Plant Material is a dream shop for eco-sensitive gardeners, a place to be inspired and advised, to choose and buy what you need and want. The plants are all perennials, about half of them California native, both indoor and outdoor – a gorgeous collection of natural beauty. There is also a shop with carefully selected garden tools, including the “King of Spades” and a ½-inch garden hose.

The owners of Plant Material are college friends turned business partners: David Dodshall, a landscape architect, and Matt Burrows, a finance and marketing executive. When I visited recently, Burrows pointed out the milkweed (asclepias), the only plant that Monarch butterflies eat on their annual pilgrimage. “When you landscape thoughtfully, life happens,” he said. That pretty much sums up what Plant Material is all about. Open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m./ plant-material.com

Relentless | 2133 Colorado Blvd. | Eagle Rock

Relentless is a new bar and restaurant beautifully outfitted with both open-air and balcony seating, perfect for a beer and a bite. Relentless is also the newest chapter in a labor of love for owners Doris and James Hess, who invested their entire savings to open a brewery in Temecula in 2013 and are now expanding with the opening of Relentless. The bar has 24 taps, many of which pour Relentless’s own sours, aged two to three years in 59-gallon wine barrels in Temecula. Chef Taylor Luck produces a menu of tasty salads, burgers and snackables. The Hess’s will soon be distilling spirits on-site to complement the existing selection. A weekend brunch is also planned. / Open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 5 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Touch | 5119 York Blvd. | Highland Park

Touch, doesn’t just sell supplies. It selects, curates, displays and demonstrates them. Whether you’re a beginner or professional, a kid or young at heart, Touch lets you seek and find the tools and objects you need to make art, with inventory that ranges from sketch books and canvas to graphite sticks and the finest oils.

And, somehow – between the colors and the textures and the creative spirit of Touch’s artist owners, Katie Wilson and Scott Grover – a visit to Touch offers relief from the stresses of L.A. life. In that way, it’s similar to Crush, a stationery and gift store opened by Wilson and Grover a year ago, a block from Touch. Both shops are fun and exploratory and calm. Touch (and Crush) are open daily noon to 7 p.m