Recognition and Opportunity for Two of NELA’s Best and Brightest

Local college students Marisa Martinez and Matthew Reagan have been named fellows at CalMatters, the premier publication covering policy and politics in California.

By T.A. Hendrickson

Two local college students, Marisa Martinez and Matthew Reagan, have been named fellows of the CalMatters College Journalism Network.

CalMatters is the premier publication covering policy and politics in California; the College Journalism Network is an initiative to cover higher education in the state while providing training and career opportunities for student journalists. In all, 14 students from across California were selected as fellows for the fall semester.

Martinez, who grew up in Eagle Rock, is a senior majoring in journalism at Cal State L.A. During the fellowship, Martinez will work with a team from KQED radio to produce audio stories about the experience of students of color on campus. “I hope to document some of the inequalities California State University students are facing,” Martinez told the Boulevard Sentinel.

Those stories will be in addition to Martinez’s contributions to the University Times, the campus news site of Cal State L.A., where she is currently the digital editor and formerly the editor-in-chief. Martinez is also the station manager of Golden Eagle Radio, the campus radio station, and has contributed to EdSource, an education news site. Her coverage has included stories on homeless college students, learning and living via Zoom and student protesters.

Reagan is a senior majoring in politics at Occidental College. He is currently the community editor at The Occidental, the college’s campus newspaper. He has also served as The Occidental’s editor-in-chief and as a reporter and writer on topics ranging from sports and culture to breaking news. For the past two years, Reagan has also been a contributor to the Boulevard Sentinel, covering Metro, local politics and other neighborhood stories.

During the fellowship, Reagan will team up with other fellows to cover the impact of Covid-19 on higher education. “I am most looking forward to learning from the other fellows and collaborating on coverage,” said Reagan.

Between them, Martinez and Reagan have already told many stories that would not have been told but for their efforts. The CalMatters fellowship will let them tell even more and bigger stories. Journalism is in good hands.

