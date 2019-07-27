Remembering: Irene “Goldie” Harasta

Irene “Goldie” Harasta, 98, passed away surrounded by dear family on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Goldie was born in Detroit, Michigan on Valentine’s Day of 1921 to Julia Nays and Camil Sehovich. The family relocated to Glendale, California when Goldie was 6 years old. Goldie was just 16 when she met the love of her life, Robert Andrew Harasta. They were married in 1938 and in 1953, moved to their beloved home in Eagle Rock where Goldie lived the remainder of her life. They had seven beautiful children, 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, whom she boasted were her greatest accomplishment and legacy.

Goldie was a true “Renaissance woman.” In her teens and young adulthood, she was a renowned dancer who studied under Ruth St. Denis, a famous modern dance instructor. After her husband’s sudden passing in 1960, she owned and managed B.H. Tank, one of the most successful water tank companies in California, while raising her children. She was an advocate for holistic living, religious exploration and civil rights. She was a woman who accepted everyone and would remind all those around her of their beauty and her love for them.

Goldie was a 1938 graduate of Belmont High School in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. At age 53, she graduated from Cal State Los Angeles with an Art Major in the class of 1973, the same year her daughter, Susan, graduated from the same university. The family was featured in the Eagle Rock Sentinel because Goldie and Susan graduated from college while daughter, Phyllis, graduated high school and daughter, Kim, graduated middle school.

Iconic in many ways, Goldie is dearly missed and will remain in our memories forever. Her family will never forget opening the door to find Goldie waiting on the couch with a big smile. She was a true believer that angels were all around her and we know we will forever have an angel watching over us.

Goldie is survived by her children, Joan Young, Susan Harasta, Latidjah Ramsey Miller (Hamilton), Robert Andrew Harasta Jr. (Laura), Sharon Harasta, Phyllis Harasta (Glenn Harris) and Kim Thompson Orlowski (David). Her survivors also include 34 of her 35 grandchildren and great-children.

– The Family of Goldie Harasta