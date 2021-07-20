Rite Aid employee dead, store on Eagle Rock Blvd to close indefinitely

Update, July 21: Chris Savarese, a spokesperson for Rite Aid, told the Boulevard Sentinel that the store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park has been closed in order to aid police in their investigation and will reopen when the police give the go-ahead.

Savarese also said that Rite Aid is “in contact with his [Miguel Penaloza’s] family and providing assistance,” though he declined to characterize the assistance, saying that he did not want to appear as if was emphasizing Rite Aid’s help in the face of the family’s tragic loss.

Savarese said that employees of the store are being paid their regular wages during the closure and that customer calls to the store are being automatically transferred to the Rite Aid on York Boulevard.

When the Sentinel asked whether Rite Aid was offering a reward for information about the crime, Savarese referred the question to the LAPD. The Sentinel is following up.

*

July 20: Rite Aide has announced that it will indefinitely close its store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park following the fatal shooting of an employee, Miguel Penaloza during a confrontation with shoplifters on the evening of July 15.

KABC reports that Mr. Peñaloza stopped two suspects leaving the store with a case of beer each, a scuffle ensued and the employee was fatally shot by one of the suspects.

Bill Hendrickson Bill Hendrickson has extensive marketing and sales experience in finance, real estate and, now, local news publication.