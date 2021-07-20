Update, July 21: Chris Savarese, a spokesperson for Rite Aid, told the Boulevard Sentinel that the store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park has been closed in order to aid police in their investigation and will reopen when the police give the go-ahead.
Savarese also said that Rite Aid is “in contact with his [Miguel Penaloza’s] family and providing assistance,” though he declined to characterize the assistance, saying that he did not want to appear as if was emphasizing Rite Aid’s help in the face of the family’s tragic loss.
Savarese said that employees of the store are being paid their regular wages during the closure and that customer calls to the store are being automatically transferred to the Rite Aid on York Boulevard.
When the Sentinel asked whether Rite Aid was offering a reward for information about the crime, Savarese referred the question to the LAPD. The Sentinel is following up.
*
July 20: Rite Aide has announced that it will indefinitely close its store on Eagle Rock Boulevard in Glassell Park following the fatal shooting of an employee, Miguel Penaloza during a confrontation with shoplifters on the evening of July 15.
KABC reports that Mr. Peñaloza stopped two suspects leaving the store with a case of beer each, a scuffle ensued and the employee was fatally shot by one of the suspects.
5 thoughts on “Rite Aid employee dead, store on Eagle Rock Blvd to close indefinitely”
This is so discouraging. First of all, I hope the corporation will willingly provide a generous amount of support and compensation to the victim’s family, especially considering that he was killed trying to stand up for them, regardless of whether they’d have expected him to. Second, rather than close the place down indefinitely, how about announcing and implementing some new security measures there, along with a public statement or memorial service for the victim?
First of all; my condolences to Miguel family.
Secondly; Rite Aid should definitely pay for all funeral services and compensation the family.
Thirdly; Rite Aid should hire Sercurity Guard that is well trained and carry a weapon/gun. Basically ALL stores should have a Sercurity Guards whether they hire their own private one or not for situations like this…store employees are NOT trained to handle situations like this that where your well trained Security Guards steps in…if stores had Sercurity Guards people will think twice before robbing it and they’ll
be less crimes…
Lastly; I hope they caught these two F@%$ AH that took an innocent life for some F@%$ beer. They should burn in hell.
Tite Aid should be held accountable for this senseless act. Had they followed thru with some security,this probably would never had happened. Sleep with the angels Miguel,you are a hero! Prayers to his family.
Go Fund me account for Miguel Penaloza
https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-miguel-nez-pealoza
Extremely terrible and sad.
The store could stay and stop selling alcohol. More stores should give up on alcohol even though they make big profits from it.