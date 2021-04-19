This kimchi and Spam musubi croissant from Sugarbloom Bakery won over L.A. Times food critic Bill Addison. | Image: sugarbloombakery.com

Scrumptious in NELA

2021 April Editions More News
Mary Lynch40Leave a Comment on Scrumptious in NELA

By Mary Lynch

Two micro-bakeries in Northeast Los Angeles are featured in an L.A. Times “Tasting Notes” article this week on gifted pastry chefs who have used Instagram and other entrepreneurial avenues to keep creating — and selling their creations — during the pandemic. The cakes, pies and pastries on offer marry technical rigor and outright joy, writes food critic Bill Addison.

Sugarbloom Bakery won praise for pastry chef Sharon Wang’s kimchi and Spam musubi croissant, pan au chocolat and white miso kouign amann and brioche cinnamon rolls. Pickup in Glassell Park at 4120-4126 Verdugo Rd. (just north of York Blvd.)

Image: instagram.com/pavebakery

Pavé Bakery’s rotating menu by chefs Christina Hanks and Jacob Fraijo includes a hazelnut and Meyer lemon Paris-Brest and a not-your-grandmother’s Fraisier cake (at right). Pick up in Highland Park at 712 Vallejo Villa Street.

Image: sonokosakai.com

Addison also gave a shout out to an impeccable apple galette by pastry chef Fuyuko Kondo, the sister of acclaimed Highland Park-based cookbook author and teacher, Sonoko Sakai, who has been featuring the dessert this spring. Check for availability here.

Share the News
Tagged
Mary Lynch

Related Posts

EAPD member Mia Livas Porter (left), a voter in Elysian Valley, joined in volunteer work to encourage her neighbors to cast ballots safely by mail. Here she gets to celebrate election victory with friends including Hans Johnson, President of Eastern Area Progressive Democrats | Photo courtesy of Hans Johnson.

Sponsored Content: Change Sweeps Elysian Valley as Women Leaders Win Election with Support of East Area Progressive Democrats

admin
"We don't just skate, we collaborate," says April Kibbe, the founder of Eagle Rock Sk8 Chix.

The sisterhood of skating in Eagle Rock

Mira Tarabeine
Metro’s rendering of the one-car-lane-each-way proposal for Colorado Boulevard shows one car driving east toward Maywood Avenue and one parked car. The reality would be more crowded conditions for cars, though bicyclists and pedestrians would benefit.

Metro to present proposal to reduce much of Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock to one car lane each way

T.A. Hendrickson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.