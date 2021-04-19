Scrumptious in NELA

By Mary Lynch

Two micro-bakeries in Northeast Los Angeles are featured in an L.A. Times “Tasting Notes” article this week on gifted pastry chefs who have used Instagram and other entrepreneurial avenues to keep creating — and selling their creations — during the pandemic. The cakes, pies and pastries on offer marry technical rigor and outright joy, writes food critic Bill Addison.

Sugarbloom Bakery won praise for pastry chef Sharon Wang’s kimchi and Spam musubi croissant, pan au chocolat and white miso kouign amann and brioche cinnamon rolls. Pickup in Glassell Park at 4120-4126 Verdugo Rd. (just north of York Blvd.)

Pavé Bakery’s rotating menu by chefs Christina Hanks and Jacob Fraijo includes a hazelnut and Meyer lemon Paris-Brest and a not-your-grandmother’s Fraisier cake (at right). Pick up in Highland Park at 712 Vallejo Villa Street.

Addison also gave a shout out to an impeccable apple galette by pastry chef Fuyuko Kondo, the sister of acclaimed Highland Park-based cookbook author and teacher, Sonoko Sakai, who has been featuring the dessert this spring. Check for availability here.